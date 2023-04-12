Missing US woman found alive inside Jeep submerged in lake

A US woman reported missing was rescued from a submerged lake in Texas.

A US woman who was reported missing has been found alive inside a Jeep submerged in a lake in the eastern part of Texas.

A fisherman spotted the submerged black Jeep on Friday (local time), 12 metres away from a boat ramp at the Lake o’ the Pines, local police said.

About 18 minutes later, authorities and wreckers arrived at the scene, Captain Chuck Rogers, an investigator at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, told NPR.

The fisherman let a tow truck driver use his boat to get the Jeep out of the water, but as the pair were beginning the removal, a woman was discovered to be moving inside the Jeep, according to the Marion County Sheriff Office (MCSO).

In a dramatic rescue, the wrecking service, deputies and the fisherman worked together to remove the woman from the Jeep and pull her into a fishing boat.

She was safely rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, the sheriff said.

An investigation determined the woman had been reported missing out of Longview, which is about 48.2km southwest of Lake o’ the Pines.

Longview police told NPR she had been reported missing hours earlier, but CBS affiliate KHOU reported that she had been missing for two days.

Marion County Sheriff Office A submerged Jeep was discovered by a fisherman in a Texas lake.

Photos posted on social media by MCSO show the Jeep’s roof above the water.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate how the vehicle ended up in the lake but said they had found nothing suspicious about the incident.

“We do not know how long the Jeep was in the water,” Rogers told NPR. “There was nothing uncovered during the investigation to suggest this case was anything more than an accident.”

Deputies have not publicly identified the woman.