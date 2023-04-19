Newsable today: Side hustles to kill for, going to war with Disney World, and workplace bullying

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail.

Hello good morning and welcome to April 19th, there are 258 days left in the year, and today marks, oh my God, 33 years since The Simpsons first appeared in an episode of The Tracey Ullman Show.

First up today we’re having a chat about workplace bullying, given some of the allegations doing the rounds. This is one of those things it’s easy to joke about if it’s NOT happening to you, but can seriously affect your life if it IS. How do you know where the line is between banter and bullying, and what should you do if you think you’re being victimised?

Apparently, you’ve been cutting cake wrong your whole life. Or have you?! Wellington businesswoman and cake-maker (caker?) extraordinaire Kate Bresolin joins us to opine.

The state of the US right now: the governor of Florida is going to war with Disney World. He’s threatening to build a prison next to it because he thinks the company’s too ‘woke’. Yup, it’s as ridiculous as it sounds.

And in an age of side hustles, what happened when a member of the US national guard tried to get a gig as a hitman? Bad things, that’s what.

Have fun, be cool, catch you tomorrow,

Emile

