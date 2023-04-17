US woman killed in crash just hours after burying husband

Hours after burying her husband Louis, Sara Nowak got into a car with a neighbour to do a “burnout” in his honour. But the tribute ended in tragedy when the driver lost control.

The car crashed, and the pair were killed, The Washington Post reported.

Nowak’s family is coming to terms with the two deaths. They have found some solace in the thought that the couple is back together in heaven, Sara’s mother, Patricia Cartwright, says.

“It’s just hard to imagine her being without him.”

Louis and Sara “have to be together ... or else all this was just senseless,” she says.

“It's really hard because you get done [with the funeral] and then five and a half hours later, you get a call saying that your daughter was in an accident.”

Sara, 42, and Louis, 54, had married in 2017 after initially meeting as neighbours over 10 years ago in Hartland, in the US state of Wisconsin, The Washington Post reported.

Twitter Sara and Louis Nowak.

Louis had died in March 2023 months after being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. He’d got a medical check, spurred by the deaths of both the Nowaks’ grandfathers from cancer that year.

Following his funeral on April 1, Sara and a neighbour decided to commemorate Louis by doing a burnout.

Tragically, the car slammed into a culvert after plunging into a ditch, killing them both.

The family have plans to make a trip to Clam Lake, where the couple had been building a holiday house, on what would have been the their sixth wedding anniversary.

They will plant trees and lay their ashes.