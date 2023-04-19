Boyfriend of US woman fatally shot in wrong driveway recalls her final moments

The boyfriend of a US woman who wasshot and killed by a homeowner when they pulled into the wrong driveway says his life has been shattered by the incident.

Blake Walsh, two friends and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Kaylin Gillis had been driving around looking for a party in Hebron, New York, with a group of friends in a separate car, when two rounds of gunshots were fired in their direction, NBC News reports.

“We thought we were at the right address,” Walsh told NBC News. “We didn’t have any cell service to figure it out. As soon as we figured out that we were at the wrong location, we started to leave, and that’s when everything happened.

“My friend said, ‘They’re shooting – go!’ I tried to step on the gas as fast as I could, and that’s when the fatal shot came through.”

Walsh says he has been “hoping and praying” that his girlfriend’s death was instant.

Authorities investigating the incident say the suspect, Kevin Monahan, 65, fired twice at the group after they had driven into the driveway of his home.

Gillis was pronounced dead several kilometres away, with the group having to drive to get mobile coverage.

Walsh says she was struck in the neck.

Go Fund Me Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot and killed after turning into a wrong driveway in New York state.

Monahan has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer Kurt Mausert says his client did not intend to hurt anyone.

Monahan is set to appear in court for a bail hearing tomorrow.