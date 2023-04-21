21 years' jail for trying to kill her lookalike with a poisoned cheesecake

Viktoria Nasyrova has been sentenced to 21 years jail.

An American woman convicted over feeding poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike in a bid to steal the other woman's identity has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, had been found guilty of trying to kill 35-year-old Olga Tsvyk with cheesecake laced with a powerful sedative and then stealing her passport and other valuables in August 2016.

Nasyrova hoped to impersonate Tsvyk after killing her, the District Attorney for Queens in New York, Melinda Katz, said.

“A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain. Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life and we were able to deliver justice to her.”

According to prosecutors, Nasyrova brought the cheesecake to Tsvyk's home in the Forest Hills section of Queens on August 28, 2016.

“She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity,” Katz said.

Tsvyk ate the cheesecake, felt sick and lost consciousness. She came close to having a heart attack, the BBC reported.

Her last memory was of seeing Nasyrova walking around her room, Katz said.

QUEENS DISTRICT ATTORNEY Law enforcement agents discovered Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative, in cheesecake residue found on the dessert container.

A friend later found her nearly comatose in bed, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When Tsvyk was discharged from hospital and returned home, she realised that her passport and US work authorisation card were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement agents discovered Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative, in cheesecake residue found on the dessert container, Katz said.

Nasyrova was convicted of charges including attempted murder, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Her lawyer called the sentence “excessive” and said they would appeal.