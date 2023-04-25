Fox News cuts Tucker Carlson, CNN fires longtime host and anchor Don Lemon

US news giant CNN has fired veteran host and anchor Don Lemon in a surprise move announced only minutes after rival Fox News parted ways with its star host, Tucker Carlson.

Lemon announced his departure from CNN in a tweet. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote.

"I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at work."

Lemon didn't spell out what "larger issues" may have been involved, but the longtime host was chastised in February for on-air comments about the "prime" age of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and other women.

CNN released a statement disputing Lemon's characterisation of what took place Monday morning, calling it "inaccurate".

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management, but instead released a statement on Twitter," CNN's communications team tweeted.

While the acrimonious back-and-forth spilled out over Twitter, CNN chief executive Chris Licht wrote a short memo to employees announcing "CNN and Don have parted ways".

"Don will forever be part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," he added. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours."

Nevertheless, his firing was as unexpected as that of Carlson's departure from Fox, which Fox disclosed Monday morning in a news release. Both men were key on-air personalities at their respective networks.

The apparently hasty parting – Carlson gave no indication he was leaving in his last nightly appearance Friday, and the network was still running promos for his show Monday morning – came less than a week after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which had sued the network for false claims about the 2020 election. Carlson was among several on-air personalities expected to testify.

Carlson's private messages were among hundreds of internal communications made public in the course of the lawsuit that caused angst and embarrassment for Fox and heightened the company's legal jeopardy - Fox ultimately agreed to pay Dominion US$787.5 million (NZ$1.27b). Among other comments, Carlson expressed scepticism of the election-fraud claims made on-air by attorneys affiliated with Donald Trump and declared that he "passionately" hates the former president, whose rise to power had been cheered by Fox.

But it was Carlson's comments about Fox management, as revealed in the Dominion case, that played a role in his departure from Fox, a person familiar with the company's thinking told The Post.

"Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we've lost with our audience?" Carlson wrote to a colleague in a message a day after Fox, like other media outlets, called the election for Joe Biden. It was a sentiment echoed by others at Fox in the fall of 2020, as even network officials who disbelieved Trump's election-fraud conspiracy theories fretted that countering them strongly would alienate their conservative viewers.

In another message, Carlson referred to management with an expletive: "Those f....... are destroying our credibility." He later wrote: "A combination of incompetent liberals and top leadership with too much pride to back down is what's happening."

Notably, Carlson was not given a chance to say goodbye to the mammoth audience he had amassed in his years as a prime time host. His executive producer, Justin Wells, is also leaving the network, according to a person familiar with the move.

Fox said that the 8pm time slot, which Carlson has held since April 2017, will be filled on an interim basis by "rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."

Lemon also appeared to be a key building block in CNN's efforts to revive its flagging ratings and rebuild under Licht and its new owner Warner Bros. Discovery, after WarnerMedia merged with Discovery last April. Last year, Lemon left the prime-time program he had hosted since 2014, Don Lemon Tonight, at Licht's behest to co-anchor CNN's newly retooled morning program, CNN This Morning.

It was one of the biggest programmatic moves up until that point for Licht, who had a hand in creating and shaping several major morning shows, such as CBS Mornings and Morning Joe at MSNBC.

While morning shows represent valuable airtime – due in part to the advertising dollars they command – CNN regularly ranked toward the bottom behind its competitors in ratings, even before the new programme debuted.

The new programme also got off to a slow start among viewers. In February – just a few months after it debuted – it averaged 360,000 total viewers, compared with 895,000 for Morning Joe and 1.2 million for Fox & Friends on Fox News, according to Nielsen data.

In his memo to CNN employees on Monday, Licht wrote that the morning programme "has been on air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."

Lemon co-hosted the programme alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, and he became a magnet for criticism, particularly after a February a segment discussing Haley's call for competency tests for politicians older than 75.

Lemon told his co-anchors "This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable." He added: "I think it is the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry – when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

There was an immediate and vocal blowback. He later called the comments "inartful and irrelevant," and disappeared from the show for several days. (He had a pre-scheduled vacation for some of that time.) He came back less than a week later. Licht had said the two "had a frank and meaningful conversation" about the age comments, and that Lemon agreed to participate in formal training.

In a memo to employees at the time explaining Lemon's return to air, Licht wrote "it is important to me that CNN balances accountability with ... fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."

CNN's schedule has been in a bit of a holding pattern ever since Lemon's departure from prime time last fall. In later 2021, CNN fired its 10pm host Chris Cuomo following a controversy involving assisting his brother, Andrew M. Cuomo, then governor of New York.

The twin prime-time departures left the network with a hole in two of its most-watched hours. Licht has experimented with a number of hosts and co-hosts since then without any clear successors.

CNN averaged 735,00 viewers during prime-time hours in 2023, far behind Fox News (2.4 million) and MSNBC (1.2 million), according to Nielsen data. CNN lost 34 percent of its prime-time audience last year, compared with 2021.