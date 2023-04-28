South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sings American Pie at White House

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has treated those at a star-studded White House dinner to a rendition of American Pie.

In addition to US President Joe Biden, actor Angelina Jolie and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim were among those in attendance at the dinner on Thursday (NZT).

After Norm Lewis entertained guests with This is the Moment from Jekyll and Hyde, Yoon got in on the action, singing a rendition of American Pie, one of his favourite songs, to raucous applause.

Biden then surprised Yoon with the gift of a guitar signed by Don McLean, who wrote American Pie.

Also among the nearly 200 guests were Arthur Blank, a co-founder of Home Depot; Pachinko author Min Jin Lee; and former Major League Baseball pitcher Chan Ho Park. Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah also attended, as did the governors of Delaware, New Jersey and Vermont.

On a perfect spring evening, guests entered the White House by strolling through the Jacqueline Kennedy garden in the East Wing and being directed to a cocktail reception before dinner in the East Room, where tables were topped with towering centrepieces of cherry tree boughs in full bloom. On the menu: crabcakes, beef ribs and banana splits.

While most guests were strolling in through the garden, Biden and wife Jill welcomed Yoon and wife Kim Keon Hee on a red carpet on the steps of the North Portico, where the president flashed a thumbs-up for the assembled cameras. Kim wore a cream-colored jacket over her gown, which was also creamy. Jill Biden wore a mauve sheath gown by Reem Acra.

In their toasts before dinner, President Biden said he believed Yoon's visit had “brought two nations even closer together.”

Yoon, for his part, nodded to Biden's Irish heritage and love of Irish poets.

“There's an old saying, and Mr President, this one is also Irish, that goes: A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have,” Yoon said, offering a toast to our “ironclad alliance.”

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden with South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House.

Guests seated at the head table with the presidents and first ladies included Jolie and her son, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Chloe Kim.

The first lady, who oversaw planning for the administration's second state dinner, recruited Korean American celebrity chef Edward Lee to whip up a Korean-inspired menu. Lee is known for putting his Korean stamp on American food.

“It’s not traditional Korean food but just gives you a little hint of Korean flavours,” he said this week as the White House previewed the dinner setup.

The crabcake appetiser was served with a cabbage, kohlrabi, fennel and cucumber slaw dressed with a vinaigrette made using gochujang, a red chili paste and a bowl of chilled yellow squash soup. The braised beef short rib main course was paired with sorghum-glazed carrots and served on a bed of grits made from butter beans instead of corn.

Dessert was a deconstructed banana split, an American classic, featuring lemon bar ice cream, caramelised bananas, fresh berries and mint ginger snap cookie crumble drizzled with a caramel sauce infused with doenjang, a fermented soybean paste.

Alex Brandon/AP Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and the South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House.

A state visit, including an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn and a sparkly state dinner, is the highest diplomatic honour the US bestows on its closest allies. Yoon was visiting as the US and South Korea mark the 70th year of an alliance that began at the end of the Korean War and committed the US to help South Korea defend itself, particularly from North Korea. Approximately 28,500 US troops are currently based in South Korea.

Biden’s first invitation for a state visit went to France last year and President Emmanuel Macron was toasted at a black-tie dinner last December with more than 300 guests inside a heated pavilion erected on the south grounds of the White House.