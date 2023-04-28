'Little hero': American boy saves school bus from crashing after driver passes out

A Michigan boy is being praised as a “little hero” after he prevented the school bus he was travelling on from having a serious accident.

Dillon Reeves grabbed the steering wheel on the bus and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area road after the driver had passed out.

“Someone call 911. Now!" the 12-year-old shouted to dozens of other middle-school kids on the bus as the incident unfolded.

Dillon was hailed as a hero: He managed to stop the bus as it was veering towards oncoming traffic.

“In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools.

The incident was recorded on a video camera just above the driver. The video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over.

Seconds later, Dillon jumped into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel.

“I don't know that it could have gone any better,” Livernois said, noting that adults helped kids out the back door. “When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us.”

Screenshot Dillon Reeves takes the wheel of his school bus after the driver passed out.

Dillon declined to speak to reporters, but his parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, were proud.

“We've got a little hero,” Dillon's dad said. “He's been on my lap driving country roads, pulling into driveways since about 4-years-old...He's a good driver.”