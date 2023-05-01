US man who killed 5 members of family next door flees into woods

The search for a Texas man who allegedly gunned down five neighbours after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard continues as residents expressed alarm that he remained on the run.

Law enforcement officers initially searched for the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, in a wooded area near the Cleveland, Texas, neighbourhood where the shooting occurred on Friday (local time), but they eventually lost his trail.

The FBI's Houston office on Sunday warned anyone who might see Oropeza not to confront him because he is considered "armed and dangerous".

"He is out there, and he's a threat to the community," James Smith, special agent in charge of that office, said.

READ MORE:

* US man kills five members of family next door after noise complaint

* Democrats eye US Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 midterm election prospects

* Toddler injured in Texas mass shooting recovering from surgery

* American Sniper killer not insane: prosecutor



US President Joe Biden was briefed on the search for the gunman, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly. Biden has not commented directly on the shooting.

Oropeza "could be anywhere" within 16-32 kilometres, Smith said after the search area expanded.

Officials said that they found the AR-15-style weapon allegedly used in the killings, as well as articles of clothing and a cellphone, but that they were unsure whether the suspect had another gun with him.

David J. Phillip/AP The scene at the Texas home after the shooting.

On Sunday, the FBI's Houston office released a photo of a tattoo on Oropeza's arm.

Oropeza faces five counts of murder for the killings of four adults and an 8-year-old child, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

Authorities say all five victims were shot in the head. Five other people survived the shooting in the small city about 70km northeast of downtown Houston.

The killings marked at least the seventh incident this month in which an armed American shot others in response to otherwise unremarkable encounters.

FBI Francisco Oropeza, who allegedly shot dead five members of a neighbouring family.

Among them, an 84-year-old man shot a teenager who accidentally knocked on the wrong door in Kansas City. In Upstate New York, a man killed a 20-year-old woman who mistakenly pulled a car into his driveway. And in South Florida, someone shot a delivery driver and his girlfriend when they came to the wrong address.

Oropeza was firing his weapon in his yard on Friday about 11pm (local time). When his neighbours asked him to stop, noting that their baby was trying to sleep, officials said.

Rather than ceasing, Oropeza allegedly became angry, took the gun inside the neighbours' home and killed half the people there.

The victims were identified Saturday as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. All were from Honduras, authorities said.

David J. Phillip/AP A warning sign outside the home where the mass shooting occurred.

Vianey Balderas, who lives across the street from the family, said her terror prevented her from sleeping most of Friday night.

"I am now afraid to be at home," Balderas, 27, said in Spanish. "This shatters the sense of safety of being in your own home, especially because they are neighbours whom I see every day."

Capers, the sheriff, said that it could be considered illegal for someone to fire a weapon in their backyard in a subdivision like the one where the shooting occurred, but he stopped short of saying Oropeza broke the law in that regard.