Man captures photo of iceberg shaped like a penis off Canada

A Canadian photographer has captured an unusual shaped iceberg of the east coast of Newfoundland.

Ken Pretty, from the town of Dildo, said he took photos of a penis shaped iceberg with his drone as it floated off the coast of Harbour Grace, Newfoundland.

“Looking from the land, it wasn’t quite clear,” Pretty told The Guardian. “But once I got the drone out there, it was unreal how much it looked like – well, you know…”

When photos of the iceberg circulated on social media one person dubbed it “dickie berg”.

READ MORE:

* Iceberg 'the size of London' breaks away in Antarctica

* 'The whole town is on fire': Wildfire hits Canadian village after it records hottest temperature

* Glacier Explorers Aoraki/Mt Cook: New Zealand's slice of Antarctica



Ken Pretty/CBC Ken Pretty, from the town of Dildo, took photos of the iceberg with his drone as it floated off the coast of Harbour Grace, Newfoundland.

Pretty said many people had presumed the image was fake. “People don’t believe it’s real. They think it’s photoshopped and all that,” he said. “I can tell you - it’s real.”

Marc Woodall from Carbonear, Newfoundland, told CBC he had never seen anything like it.

“I was really happy to see it of course, but it was a lot more happy to see me... it’s a 10,000-year-old sculpted masterpiece.”

Icebergs are common along Newfoundland’s east coast during spring as ice breaks away from Greenland’s ice shelf.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government tracks icebergs on its Iceberg Finder website, which says 68 icebergs are currently passing by.

However, the day after Pretty photographed the odd shaped iceberg, the top of it collapsed, according to The Guardian.

“It’s all in good fun. Everyone worried about the cost of living these days,” Pretty said. “But if this berg can put a smile on people’s faces, it’s all worth it.”