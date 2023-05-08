Texas gunman’s white supremacist views eyed as possible motive in mass shooting

This article contains graphic content that may upset some readers.

The 33-year-old gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb on Saturday local time), killing at least eight people, had an apparent fascination with white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs that are now being examined by investigators as a possible motive for the attack, people familiar with the investigation say.

Mauricio Garcia, a local resident, had multiple weapons on him and five additional guns in his car nearby, said people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.

Authorities have not released a motive, but a patch on his chest said “RWDS”, an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The phrase is popular among right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said, and while there is still a great deal of evidence to analyse and authorities have not reached any conclusions yet, investigators are approaching the shooting as a possible hate crime.

Witnesses said the gunman's tactical vest was also packed with ammunition clips, indicating just how much carnage he hoped to inflict at one of the most common places for Americans to gather on the weekends – a shopping mall.

Panicked video from the scene showed adults running as fast as they could to get away from the crack of rifle fire, their shopping bags flapping around them as they sprinted across the parking lot. One young boy in a red T-shirt fled while screaming “run”, a look of terror on his face.

The shooter also injured at least seven people before a police officer who happened to be at the mall on an unrelated call fatally shot him at about 3.30pm, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said on Saturday.

Authorities believe the gunman acted alone and that there were no further threats, Harvey said.

At least one of the victims was a child, according to officials and witness accounts. A person wearing a security uniform was among the dead, according to several witnesses, but it was unclear whether the guard was on duty at the time.

A witness described finding a young boy alive under the corpse of his mother, who died protecting him.

The assailant was living in a Dallas-area hotel at the time of the shooting, according to the people familiar with the investigation.

Since the gunman is dead, a major focus of investigators is whether anyone knew what he planned to do or helped him do it. The gunman's parents have been co-operating with authorities, these people said.

Six victims were found dead at the scene, and nine people who had been injured were taken to hospitals by the local fire department, Allen Fire Chief Jon Boyd said on Saturday. Two of them died at the hospital. At least three people remained in critical condition as of Sunday morning, police said.

Smiley N. Pool/AP Sara Tabatabaie wipes away tears at a memorial outside the Texas mall where at least eight people were killed.

The victims being treated at Medical City Healthcare trauma facilities ranged from five to 61 years old, said Kathleen Beathard, a spokeswoman for the hospital system.

Sherry Tutt was shopping at Victoria's Secret on Saturday when she heard booming sounds. People started rushing into the store, she said, and someone yelled, “They're shooting!”

Tutt and her fiance hurried into a storage area with a few dozen other customers, hiding among boxes. She said panic spread when the group had trouble getting through to 911. One woman was crying.

After about an hour, police escorted the group out of the store, telling them that if they had kids, they should cover their eyes. Passing Fat Burger, Tutt glimpsed two bodies – a sight she described as “something I will never unsee”.

At the Allen outlet mall, all the stores were closed on Sunday and police blocked entrances to the centre of the complex. The parking lot in the centre of the mall was packed with cars, which shoppers and employees had not been allowed to retrieve by mid-Sunday.

In a statement, Allen Premium Outlets said it was “outraged by the violence that continues to plague our country” and thanked the police for their response.

“We are thankful for the police officer's heroic actions and for the support of all the first responders,” the statement read.

Tony Gutierrez/AP The front entrance of a home connected to suspected mall gunman, Mauricio Garcia.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News Sunday that he was going to Allen on Sunday. The Dallas FBI office said it is assisting the investigation.

Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff through until Thursday in recognition of the shooting victims. In a statement, he expressed condolences for the victims and called on Republican members of Congress to support a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other changes to gun laws.

“We need more action, faster, to save lives,” he said. “Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables.”

Aerial footage of the scene, about 40km northeast of Dallas, showed what appeared to be bodies underneath white sheets on the ground outside an H&M outlet, where much of the violence was concentrated.

Steven Spainhouer pulled up to the mall minutes after his son, an H&M employee, called and said a shooter was inside the store. Spainhouer, 63, who said he was an army and law enforcement veteran, arrived to find people running on the freeway and the streets. Police and paramedics were not yet on scene.

Spainhouer described trying to help people who were shot outside H&M. He started with a girl who was in a “praying position” in the bushes outside the store. “I felt for a pulse,” recalled Spainhouer, who now works in risk management. “There was none. I pulled her head back. There was no face.”

Helen Bennett said she and her daughter were in the HanesBrands store when the manager saw someone in the parking lot exiting a car with a weapon.

Everyone inside locked themselves in a storeroom, where they hoped fervently that bullets would not fly through the walls. A mother rocked her baby to keep the child from crying.

“As soon as we got in the backroom, we heard the shots - BAM! BAM! BAM! BAM!,” Bennett said.

LM Otero/AP Evacuated shoppers and police outside the mall after a lone gunman opened fire.

Colin Palakiko, a 36-year-old cook, said had gone to the mall to do some shopping for an upcoming holiday to Hawaii. He was in a Tory Burch shoe store with his mother when a girl ran in and said there was a shooter outside.

After taking shelter in the store for 45 minutes, the police led them outside in a single file. He heard a woman screaming frantically – she was saying another vehicle that was shot up was her boyfriend's.

“That was the most horrifying sound I ever heard,” Palakiko said.

Then Palakiko started seeing bodies. There was a person Palakiko thought was a mall security guard on the ground in a white security uniform – he had been shot in the front of his body and was laying face down.

Deirdra Gordon, who was visiting from Arkansas, said she wept as police led her and others out of Banana Republic after the shooting. She and her husband, Bobby Gordon, said they saw several bodies, including a person in a security uniform and someone they thought was the shooter.

Nearby, a police officer helped a man with a leg wound exit a restaurant. The Gordons also saw bullet holes in store windows and the windshield of a grey sedan.

“It was just a beautiful Saturday,” Deirdra Gordon said. “It was just nice, and then all of a sudden – no-one wanted to believe that that's what was happening.”

A local mother, Sonia Ali, whose son was working at the mall during the shooting told The Post that many of her son's fellow high school students work in the mall. Ali's son was not physically harmed by the shooting. The school has emailed students, offering to help those experiencing trauma from the shooting, she said.

Abbott told Fox that his priority in response to mass killings is to address mental health crises, rather than tighten gun regulations. (Research shows that stricter gun laws could lessen the severity of mass killings and may decrease overall gun violence.)

“We've got to find a way in this country where we can once again reunite Americans as Americans and come together in one big family and in that regard, find ways to reduce violence in our country,” Abbott told the TV network.

In 2022, Texas had the most mass killings by gun of any state, with six. This year it has had three.

Less than two weeks ago and 386km south of the Allen shopping mall, a man killed five of his neighbours after they asked him to stop shooting his AR-15 style rifle near their home in Cleveland, Texas.

The politics of gun violence and gun control are still being debated in the state, which is about to mark the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 4613 firearms-related deaths in Texas. The state's annual death toll from guns has increased steadily since 2014.

Led by Abbott, Texas has moved in recent years to loosen restrictions on firearms. In 2021, the state began allowing permitless carry so residents can carry handguns in public without a licence. The state “does not specifically put restrictions on who can carry a long gun such as a rifle or shotgun”, according to a Texas government website.

Representative Keith Self, a Republican congressman whose district includes Allen, told The Washington Post on Sunday: “The immediate aftermath is not the time for politics.”

Instead of limiting gun rights, Self said local governments need to be free to better defend public spaces from armed criminals. He called proposals to restrict gun rights, such as raising the age at which people can purchase AR-15-style weapons, “a knee-jerk reaction that does not stop criminals”.

Still, gun-control advocates called for a substantive response. Shannon Watts, founder of the advocacy group Moms Demand Action, lamented how such killings have become commonplace in the United States. She noted that she'd gone to school in the county where the latest incident took place.

“If you haven't been impacted yet by gun violence, God bless you. But sadly, it's coming – to your state, community, school,” Watts said.

Mushtaq Abdullah, 38, said he walked past multiple bodies while exiting the mall on Saturday. He was still anxious the next day. His car remained at the mall and he had heard authorities were checking vehicles there with bomb-sniffing dogs.

This morning, when he took his family to brunch, he brought a gun for the first time.