Donald Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll, jury finds

Donald Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll in 1996, a jury found.

He had been accused of rape, which the jury rejected.

Carroll was awarded $7.9m in damages.

Trump’s lawyer said he would appeal the verdict.

A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million (NZ$7.9m) in a judgement that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually abusing her.

The trial was a civil case, meaning the jury was asked to find if Trump was legally responsible for harming Carroll in a way that met New York’s definition of battery. No criminal charges were ever brought.

Carroll nodded as the verdict was read. Afterward, her lawyers put their arms around her, and she hugged supporters in the gallery, smiling through tears.

“Today, the world finally knows the truth,” Carroll said in a statement.

“This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

AP Donald Trump answers questions in an October 2022 deposition ahead of his trial.

Trump, who never attended the trial, immediately lashed out with a statement on his social media site, repeating his claim that he did not know Carroll and referring to the verdict as “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said his client would appeal the verdict.

“Strange verdict,” he said.

“This was a rape claim. This was a rape case all along and the jury rejected that, made other findings. We’ll obviously be appealing those other findings.”

US judge Lewis A Kaplan told jurors they first needed to decide whether they thought there was more than a 50% chance that Trump raped Carroll. If they answered yes, they would then decide whether damages should be awarded.

If they answered no on the rape question, they could then decide if Trump subjected her to lesser forms of assault involving sexual contact without her consent or forcible touching to degrade her or gratify his sexual desire.

If they answered yes on either of those questions, they would decide if damages were appropriate. The jury ultimately found Trump liable on the lesser charge of sexual abuse.

Seth Wenig/AP E Jean Carroll leaving the courtroom in New York.

On defamation claims stemming from a Trump’s dismissal of Carroll’s claims in October 2022, Kaplan said jurors needed to be guided by a higher legal standard – clear and convincing evidence.

He said they would have to agree it was “highly probable” that Trump’s statement was false and was made maliciously with deliberate intent to injure or out of hatred or ill will with reckless disregard for Carroll’s rights.

Trump has complained that he was “not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard-nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me”. He pledged to “appeal the unconstitutional silencing of me ... no matter the outcome!”

Tacopina, Trump’s lawyer, told the jury in closing arguments that Carroll’s account was too far-fetched to be believed. He said she made it up to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir in which she first publicly revealed her claims and to disparage Trump for political reasons.

Seth Wenig/AP Joe Tacopina speaks to reporters outside the courtroom in New York.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, cited excerpts from Trump’s October deposition and his notorious comments on a 2005 Access Hollywood video in which he said celebrities can grab women between the legs without asking.

She urged jurors to believe her client.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Kaplan said. She said much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements “actually supports our side of the case”.

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said. “He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll.”

Carroll, 79, testified that she had a chance encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower. She said it was a lighthearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie before Trump became violent inside a dressing room.

Tacopina told jurors there was no reason to call Trump as a witness when Carroll couldn’t even recall when her encounter with Trump happened.

Trump had been thriving in the polls against his Republican opponents before the verdict. It is unclear how it will affect his bid to regain the presidency in the 2024 election.