Parents and 3-year-old son among those killed in Texas mall shooting

A young boy and his parents, two primary-aged schoolchildren, a 20-year-old security guard and a 27-year-old engineer from India have been named among the eight killed in a mass shooting at a US mall in Texas last week.

Three-year-old James Cho died alongside his parents Cho Kyu Song, 37, and Kang Shin Young, 35, the BBC reports. His 6-year-old brother was injured but survived.

A GoFundMe page said the Cho family had gone to the Allen Premium Outlets mall to exchange clothing their 6-year-old son received for his birthday.

“An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre,” the page reads.

The Chos’ surviving son was injured in the shooting and is being treated at hospital, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two died later in hospital. Three of the seven remaining shooting victims were in critical condition and four were stable, police said on Saturday.

Sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, both primary school pupils, were also killed on Saturday. Their mother, Ida, remains in hospital in critical condition, CBS News reports.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, a project engineer from India, also died in the rampage. The Times of India said a man with her at the time was injured and Thatikonda’s family was now working to have her body returned home.

A 20-year-old security guard at the mall, Christian LaCour, has been named among the dead. A relative told The Dallas Morning News LaCour was “a sweet caring young man who was loved greatly”.

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime, identifying the 33-year-old gunman’s white supremacist views as a possible motive.

Smiley N. Pool/AP Sara Tabatabaie wipes away a tear at a memorial outside the Texas mall where eight people died in a mass shooting on Saturday.

The local resident, identified as Mauricio Garcia, reportedly had multiple weapons on him and five additional guns in his car nearby.

Witnesses said the gunman's tactical vest was also packed with ammunition clips, The Washington Post reports.

Garcia was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be at the mall on an unrelated call when the attack started at the Dallas suburb mall about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The tragedy has renewed calls in the US for tighter gun controls following a spate of mass killings and gun violence in the country.