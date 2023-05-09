US boy missing in bushland found safe and well after two nights sheltering under log

An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy missing for two days in a remote, rugged northern Michigan park has been discovered near a log and appears to be in good shape, US authorities say.

The park posted a photo of one of the searchers carrying Nante Niemi on his back. Another photo on Facebook shows the boy wearing a dirty sweatshirt and munching on an energy bar.

Nante had been gathering wood while camping with his family when he was last seen on Saturday afternoon (local time) in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula.

He was found around 1.30pm on Monday, about 3km from the campsite.

READ MORE:

* Missing student swept away by floodwaters on school trip to Abbey Caves, Whangārei

* Serious concerns for welfare of 19-year-old missing from West Auckland

* Missing doctor David Holland's mum makes appeal in search for 'golden boy'



Overnight temperatures had dropped to less than 5C.

“He had braved the elements by taking shelter under a log, where he was ultimately found. He is in good health and reunited with his family,” state police said in a statement.

More than 150 people from various law enforcement groups joined the search on foot, in the air and on water. The park has rivers and lakes and is situated along Lake Superior.

The Hurley School District in Wisconsin, where Nante is a student, was elated by the discovery.

"Words can not describe the emotions and joy the students and staff are experiencing at this moment!" the district said on Facebook.