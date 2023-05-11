Newsable: what happens to Trump now after he's found liable of sexual assault?

A jury has found former US president Donald Trump liable of sexually abusing and defaming journalist E Jean Carroll, who was awarded US$5 million (NZ$7.9m) in damages.

Trump continues to deny the allegations.

The word ‘liable’ is used instead of ‘guilty’ because this was a civil case, not a criminal one, and also means Trump never faced the possibility of going to prison in this instance.

It’s an astounding judgment to be handed to someone campaigning to be re-elected as president - so what exactly does this all mean for Trump and what happens now?

Jack Queen, a journalist with Reuters based in New York, joined the Newsable team on this morning’s episode to explain. Here’s an adapted transcript of the conversation:

Jack, talk us through where this all came from?

What she [Carroll] alleges and what she testified is that they had met briefly at a party.

Then in either 1995 or 1996, she doesn't quite remember, she was shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, which is a high-end department store in Manhattan and bumped into Mr Trump and he recognised her.. And he said, I'm shopping for a gift for a woman, why don’t you help me out.

She recommends a few items.. And then he says, ‘I know lingerie’.

So they go up to the lingerie department, Miss Carroll picks out a piece and he says, ‘why don't you try it on’?

She's just kind of joking, bantering with him and says, ‘well I think you should try it on’ and then they end up going to the dressing rooms, and then she alleges he slams the door behind them and shoves her up against a wall and then penetrates her.. and it lasts for about three minutes. That’s her account.

So what happens now? Is that it? Five million bucks, case closed?

The saga is far from over. Mr Trump's lawyer has said that has already said he's going to appeal, which is expected, but also the judge still has to enter a final judgement and approve the verdict. He could change it, he could modify it based on arguments that Mr Trump's lawyers make - so that process could take weeks or months even.

Then the appeal process will take probably as much as a couple of years.

And while that's happening, Trump (a judge will have to approve this) can almost certainly get a stay of the final judgement being entered. So the verdict stands, but he won't have to pay until the appeal process is complete.

Will this affect Trump’s re-election campaign?

We've talked to a lot of political strategists about this and the consensus view is that this is not going to impact his standing with his base of supporters. They totally take his word for it. They don't believe any of this. They think that it's a hoax, it's a scam. And in fact, it stands to reason that among his base this could actually help him. His campaign has been sending out throughout the trial, fundraising emails about it saying ‘we're under attack. This case is bogus, we need your help, send in donations’.

It's quite remarkable that we have a jury... determining that a former president and current candidate for office sexually abused a woman, and in prior eras that would have been a seismic verdict that would sink any other politician.

But, you know, of course, Trump has a preternatural ability to weather crises that other politicians would be sunk by.

