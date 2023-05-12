Newsable today: what you need to know about the US Congressman accused of fraud

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Good morning, and happy Eurovision Final Eve!

First up today - is it time to ban prescription medicine adverts in New Zealand?

We’ve got Mitch McCann, Newshub’s US Correspondent, on to explain to us the charges US Congressman George Santos is currently facing.

The Eurovision final is tomorrow (how exciting) so Stuff’s resident Eurovision tragic, travel reporter Alan Granville, gives us all we need to know.

Plus, it’s the big one. A double-pointer Fun Fact Friday is on the line after last week’s tie. Make sure you listen and get your votes in via our Instagram!

Have a great Friday everyone,

Imo

On the Stuff agenda:

We'll go live as the Finance Minister reveals more about the Budget in Auckland at 8am, while the PM heads south for an announcement.

More details continue to emerge after a student's death at Abbey Caves. We have the latest.

And we're there as the Warriors enter make-or-break territory against the Bulldogs, while the Chiefs and the Reds clash in Super Rugby.

