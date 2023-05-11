'You're a nasty person': Donald Trump snaps at CNN presenter Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump snapped at a CNN presenter calling her a "nasty person" and claimed his sexual abuse verdict would help him win in 2024 during a wide-ranging prime-time appearance before Republican voters.

The former US president had a combative back and forth with moderator Kaitlan Collins as she pressed him over his storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

As Collins disputed his responses, Trump said: “Can I talk? Can I answer the question?”

“I want you to answer the question, that’s why I asked it,” Collins replied. “You’re a nasty person,” Trump said to applause from the audience of Republican voters.

Elsewhere in the question and answer CNN event, Trump bragged that his poll numbers "went up" in the wake of his sexual abuse verdict.

The comments were met with raucous applause, potentially quelling Republican concerns the case will hurt Trump's bid to return to the White House.

Trump was found liable for sexually abusing the magazine writer E Jean Carroll in the 1990s by a jury on Tuesday and ordered to pay her $US5 million.

The former US president had a combative back and forth with the moderator.

The jury rejected a more serious claim of rape in the civil case but did rule that Trump defamed her when he later denied her story, calling it a "complete con job”.

But Trump doubled down on his comments in his first public appearance since the verdict, calling Ms Carroll a "whackjob" and insisted her account was "fake".

The 76-year-old was asked by a member of the audience if he was worried about turning away female voters after being found liable of sexual abuse.

He replied: "My poll numbers just came out – they went up". It was unclear what polling numbers he was referencing.

Of his accuser, he said: "I never met her. I have no idea who she is", at one point declaring "I swear on my children".

Trump also attacked CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins during the town hall.

His comments were greeted with applause from the audience, which CNN said was made of GOP primary and undeclared, or independent, voters.

The audience clapped and whooped when Trump ridiculed the account given by Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle. She said Trump attacked her in a high-end department store in New York.

He asked the crowd: "What kind of a woman meets somebody and within minutes you're playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?"

He said the civil lawsuit Carroll brought in New York was a "rigged deal" and he planned to appeal.

"We had a horrible Clinton-appointed judge who was horrible," he said. Trump's critics lambasted him over the comments online.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the left-wing firebrand congresswoman, called it "shameful".

She told MSNBC: "What we saw tonight was a series of extremely irresponsible decisions that put a sexual abuse victim at risk ... in front of a national audience, and I could not have disagreed with it more. It was shameful."