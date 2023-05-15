Herd of cows play investigator in helping US cops find fleeing driver

Police in the US have had a little help from the most unexpected place in their attempt to track down a fleeing driver.

Boone Police Department officers in North Carolina were conducting a routine traffic stop last week when took off, refusing to be checked, USA Today reported .

Joshua Minton abandoned his vehicle and ran away on foot, however, officers could not get close enough in time to work out which way he headed.

They’d ​been searching the nearby area when they came across a group of cows. Surprisingly, the herd of cows then began to lead police directly to where Minton was hiding.

In a statement, Boone police said “apparently cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture. The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location.”

Minton was arrested and charged.

The Boone Police Department said they had never considered how cows could help them fight crime until now.

“We at the Boone Police Department are always looking for better ways to serve our community," police said. "We may be a small town; but we are a progressive, forward-thinking law enforcement agency."

However, they added that they need to know more from the cows first – such as whether they are open to different kinds of work, are more cost-effective than dogs and how they can be transported to crime scenes.