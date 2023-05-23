Father killed while helping ducklings cross the road in California, US

A man in the US has died after being struck by a car while helping ducklings cross the road, his children watching as the tragedy unfolded.

Police told The Sacramento Bee the unidentified man was trying to usher a family of ducks out of an intersection in Rocklin, California, when he was hit by a vehicle.

William Wimsatt, 12, witnessed the incident on Thursday night (local time).

He told KCRA3 the man “got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice”.

William said people in their cars were cheering the man as he managed to get the ducks safely across the road.

“My mom rolled down the window and said: ‘Good job, good job,’ and I said ‘Good job’ to him too.”

But immediately after, the man was struck by a car.

“I didn’t see the car actually hit him. All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection,” William said.

“His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car.”

William said after the crash his mother went and comforted the man’s children, who were sitting in his car on the roadside and saw the whole thing.

Screengrab/KCR3 The unidentified man was helping a family of ducks cross the road when he was struck.

Summer Peterson also witnessed the incident, as did her child, she told KOVR.

“They were saying, ‘Oh, it’s so cute. It’s so nice of him.’ And then all of a sudden he was hit by a car.”

Police said the driver involved in the fatal crash was a 17-year-old girl heading east on Stanford Ranch Blvd.

Paramedics worked to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, The Sacramento Bee reported. The coroner will release his name after his family has been notified.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and while no arrest had been made, the crash remained under investigation.

A makeshift memorial of rubber duckies and flowers had been set up on the corner where the crash happened.