Watch: Cowboy on horseback lassoes runaway steer on US highway

A runaway steer outsmarted wranglers along a Michigan interstate, but it was no match for one cowboy with a lasso, video shows.

Michigan State Police troopers put Western-inspired music to the dramatic video of the capture Sunday, May 21 (local time), on Interstate 75.

Troopers said the steer was stuck in a gravel pit in a road next to the interstate, and a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” were called to the area in case the animal escaped.

The services of the wranglers – some on horseback, others on 4-wheelers – were much needed.

READ MORE:

* Kansas police capture 'Forrest Hump' camel that broke free from nativity scene

* Ranging Bull: 'Barney' eludes capture days after US farm escape

* Holy cow! Wandering bovine returned to US church nativity scene



The nearly 2-minute long dash cam video shows a wrangler on horseback patrolling the shoulder of the interstate when the steer is chased onto the busy roadway.

The steer gallops onto the interstate as cars were travelling on its left, video shows. Behind the steer was the cowboy riding a horse and equipped with a lasso.

Michigan State Police A runaway steer outsmarted wranglers along a Michigan interstate, but it was no match for one cowboy with a lasso.

Troopers described “much tomfoolery” in the capturing of the steer, which ran across the three northbound lanes of the interstate before being brought to safety.

“The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock,” Michigan State Police said

The steer, named Lester, had been on the loose for six weeks, WXYZ reported. He slipped away while being moved to a new farm, according to the station.

Before Sunday’s capture on the interstate, “it was like a needle in a haystack” trying to find the 2-ton animal, a woman looking for the steer told WXYZ.

“It’s quite a unique thing,” Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Diane Cross told The Detroit News. “How that cow didn’t get hit, thank goodness.”

- The Charlotte Observer