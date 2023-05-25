Newsable: DeSantis set for showdown with Trump when he confirms presidential bid

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic in May 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Gidday team, it’s Thursday, one of the great days of the week. It’s also May 25, which means the OG Star Wars movie turns 45 today. Yikes.

Anyway – we kick off today’s show with a chat about crime. You hear a lot about it, a lot about people feeling unsafe in their communities, but you also hear a lot of statistics saying crime rates are dropping. Can both these things be true at the same time? Sounds like one for Schrödinger.

The official cash rate rose 25 basis points yesterday to 5.5%, so what does that mean for people here and now, and what’s on the cards in the short-term future? BNZ chief economist Mike Jones is here to chew the fat.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his presidential bid later this morning - so who is this guy?

Stuff’s film reviewer explains why he’s refusing to watch the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

And Imo explains why orcas are even more villainously clever than we might’ve thought.

That’s your lot! Have a goodie, we’ll catch you tomorrow,

Emile

On the agenda today:

Hot on the heels of the Reserve Bank’s decision to lift the OCR to 5.5%, governor Adrian Orr will today take MP questions at select committee, livestreamed on Stuff from 8am.

What happened at Bastion Point 45 years ago today? Look back in news on Stuff from 6am as we revisit the showdown with the Crown at Takaparawhau.

Meet a family sick of waiting for the government to ‘red zone’ their property destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle, and read about their decision to go to Perth - on Stuff from 6am.

