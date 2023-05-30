Brush with danger in Canadian wildfire captured on video

Two men's close shave when a Canadian wildfire sparked an inferno on both sides of a highway has been captured on video.

The blaze near the Canadian city of Halifax in Nova Scotia has seen thousands of homes ordered to evacuate. According to latest estimates the wildfire was covering 788 hectares, CNBC reported.

SCREENSHOT The two men were driving on the highway when the wildfire engulfed the road.

Through the thick smoke the men don't see a stopped car ahead of them until it is almost too late to avoid a collision.

However, the lead car starts moving again and both vehicles make it out of the other side of the blaze.

