Newsable: the US state that’s finally apologising to ‘witches'

The more well-known witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, including Martha Corey and her persecutors (pictured) began decades before those in what is now Connecticut

Nearly four decades after they were tried and some executed, Connecticut is formally apologising and pardoning the women and men accused of being ‘witches’.

Witch trials in (what is now) the US state of Connecticut actually began decades before the more well-known witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts.

The pardoning is a move families of those accused have wanted for years - so why now? Newsable spoke with Associated Press journalist Susan Haigh, and here is a transcript of that interview.

Why are we seeing these pardons now?

Year after year...there have been these bills proposed and then this year it really gained a lot more momentum because people have really got into genealogy, especially during the pandemic - people were learning that they were related to these women and some men who were accused of witchcraft. People just wanted to right or wrong.

It’s sort of come about, too, with a lot of the racial reckoning that's going on in the United States. Lot of people are looking back at history and they're looking at things like the witches.

How many people were accused of witchcraft in Connecticut?

There were around, I'm told, about 40. There were 11 people that were killed - nine were women, two were men. Then one woman somehow got out of it and most of them were hanged, sadly. There were some, where they were drowned. It’s a terrible story when you first hear about it. These poor women, they just really suffered.

Remind us of some of these things women were accused of doing, the charges of witchery.

There was one woman in Connecticut [who was charged] who wasn’t even at the scene. There are these soldiers who are practising marching around a town green and one of their guns went off. She was blamed for bewitching the gun.

A lot of the times these things would come up when maybe a child might die unexpectedly, or someone’s cow might die, or crops might falter.

Are we expecting other states to apologise as well?

I think we’re one of the last ones to apologise.

In Scotland...they’ve apologised for thousands of witches. There were I think about 4000 people, mostly women, that were accused of witchcraft.

