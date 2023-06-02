US President Joe Biden falls on stage at air force graduation ceremony

The incident is already sparking concerns around the 80-year-old’s bid for a second term in the White House.

US President Joe Biden has fallen while on stage at a US Air Force graduation.

Biden was at the ceremony on Thursday (local time) and had just handed out the last diploma to a graduate before turning and tripping over on the stage.

The 80-year-old got back up on one knee and was then assisted back to his feet by three others. He walked back to his seat unassisted.

As he got up, Biden seemed to point at something, indicating he had tripped over an object.

A White House official explained later on Twitter that "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands".

This is not the first time the US president has fallen in public, most notably the time he fell off a bike last year.

Biden was cleared as fit and healthy in February by doctors after an examination, and will be running for re-election in 2024.