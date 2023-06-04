US woman's car catches on fire with children inside while she allegedly shoplifts

US woman's car caught fire with her children inside while she allegedly shoplifted inside a mall.

A 24-year-old US woman has been arrested for leaving her children unattended in a car that caught fire while she was allegedly shoplifting, CNN reports.

According to the Oviedo Police Department, Alicia Moore parked her car outside Dillard’s mall in Florida with her two children and went inside a department store where she and an unknown male allegedly spent nearly an hour shoplifting.

Moore only saw the flames engulfing her car when she was leaving the shop with the stolen goods, police said in the arrest report.

With the help of nearby shoppers Moore was able to rescue her children from the burning car, although one child suffered first degree burns “to her face and ears,” according to the report.

Moore was initially arrested “for outstanding warrants in other counties,” and later was charged with aggravated child abuse and arson, police said.

She faces additional charges for petty theft, battery and assault from previous incidents and have a bond of US$48,000 (NZ$79,162).

Oviedo Police Department The car after the fire was extinguished.

“It is undetermined what ignited the fire, however, if Moore was not being neglectful, it is unlikely [the child] would have been injured,” the Oviedo Police Department said.