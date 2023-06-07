US teenager arrested after using joke website to 'put a hit' on 7-year-old

A teenager in the US has been accused of soliciting a hitman to kill a 7-year-old child for reasons that are unclear.

Police said an unidentified 17-year-old girl in Iowa contacted the parody website RentAHitman.com on Friday (local time) with personal information about her intended target, including the child’s name and location, according to local station KTIV.

The suspect reportedly logged onto the site twice before authorities were notified she was shopping for a hitman.

A police officer pretending to be a paid assassin contacted the suspect on Friday afternoon after the website notified authorities of the murder-for-hire attempt.

She was taken into custody that afternoon after law enforcement determined the teen was serious about having the child killed.

After being interviewed and having her phone searched, the teen was reportedly charged with felony solicitation to commit murder.

The target was never in actual danger or aware someone was trying to put a price on her head.

RentAHitman.com has been contacted on numerous occasions by people who aren’t in on the joke. A Pennsylvania woman was accused of using the site to put a hit on her ex-husband’s new wife and that woman’s 13-year-old daughter in December.

In 2020, a Michigan woman was arrested after logging on to have her ex-husband whacked in Tennessee. Police said she offered to pay US$5000 and travel expenses to an undercover cop who busted her instead.

And in April, an Air National Guardsman was arrested after reaching out to the site to see if they were hiring contract killers.

The site’s operator, who goes by the name Guido Fanelli, tweeted about the latest incident on Monday.

“So this happened again,” he wrote, alongside a link to a local report on the thwarted assassination attempt in western Iowa.

RentAHitman.com jokingly advertises itself as “your point and click solution” and promises its “100% HIPPA compliant” in accordance with the fictional “Hitman Information Privacy & Protection Act of 1964”.

The site offers free consultation and senior discounts.

- New York Daily News