Canadian wildfires blanket New York City in dark orange haze

A thick orange haze has been hanging over New York City after smoke from intense wildfires burning in Canada moved south.

The smoke has wafted through northeast US states for weeks now, but it’s only recently been noticeable. US authorities on Tuesday (local time) issued air quality alerts and warned vulnerable populations to stay inside.

Sal and Lilly Murphy, residents of New York, likened the burning scent to a campfire. They said they could even smell the smoke indoors, in a Manhattan restaurant, then walked outside and saw a sky that looked like it was about to storm – but was rainless.

“It’s a little scary,” Sal said.

Dan Delfuoco, another resident, told the New York Times he was fascinated with the smoke’s ability to warp colours.

“It felt like it was constantly sunset,” he said. “I was like, was it really 10am?”

The sun, he said, was transformed into a brilliant reddish-orange orb.

“It was like nothing I had ever seen before,” he said. “It was just red the whole time.”

Jillian LaPoint, a friend of Delfuoco’s, told the Times the sky’s orange haze “looked like the apocalypse was coming”.

Patrick Sison/AP Smoke from the Canadian wildfires enveloped New York and New Jersey.

Patrick Sison/AP Buildings in lower Manhattan were obscured by smoke.

Frank Franklin II/AP An orange haze hangs over a baseball game in New York.

The wildfires have been raging in nearly all of Canada’s 10 provinces and territories, with Quebec the worst impacted.

Northern Quebec’s largest town was being evacuated on Tuesday as firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes in remote communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province.

According to the province’s forest fire prevention agency, more than 150 forest fires were burning in the province, including more than 110 deemed out of control.

A wildfire burning near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Sean Kilpatrick A woman walks her dog along the Ottawa River near Ottawa, Canada.

CIRA/NOAA A satellite image showing smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifting southward.

Late on Tuesday, authorities issued an evacuation order for Chibougamau, a town of about 7500 in Quebec.

“We’re following all of this from hour to hour, obviously,” Premier François Legault told reporters.

“If we look at the situation in Quebec as a whole, there are several places where it is still worrying.”

SAGAR CHATUR/SUPPLIED Timelapse shows Auckland's ominous orange sky.

In early 2020, the skies above Auckland turned a deep orange due to an “unprecedented plume of smoke” linked to Australia’s devastating bushfires.

Stuff readers across the city reported the orange skies and sent in their pictures at the time.

- additional reporting: AP