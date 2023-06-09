Newsable today: What it's like living in smoke covered New York

Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Welcome to Friday, Newsable listeners!

On this day in 1979, a domino world record was set by Michael Cairney, toppling 169,713. While I could not find a video of that - here’s a video from the latest domino world record. Enjoy - I certainly did.

On the pod today, we head to the streets of New York to find out what it’s like living in a city shrouded in smoke.

We break down the week that was in politics - specifically, what happened with Michael Wood and his airport shares, and Christopher Luxon suggesting we should have more babies.

Is the secret to beating the cost of living a side hustle? If you need some ideas for making a bit of extra cash, this is an interview for you.

It wouldn’t be a Friday show without another round of Fun Fact Friday, plus send in your AI generated recipes - Emile and I will be making the worst (or best?) ones next week and eating them for your enjoyment.

Have a goodie,

Imo

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.