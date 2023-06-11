US man arrested after jumping into alligator enclosure to impersonate Steve Irwin

An American man has been arrested after he jumped into a Florida theme park’s alligator enclosure, filming the incident as he went.

Jacob Pursifull, 20, and two others broke into the Busch Gardens theme park on June 1 before heading to the alligator enclosure, footage posted to TikTok shows.

As reported by CNN, Pursifull entered the enclosure while being filmed by one of his associates.

He then proceeds to imitate Australian zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin while an alligator swims nearby.

READ MORE:

* Man who broke into Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure won't be charged by police

* How Bindi Irwin's new tattoo honours late dad Steve and daughter

* 'I hope you get eaten by an alligator!' Maskless flyer kicked off US plane



Video on TikTok shows people yelling at him to get out, warning him that what he was doing was very dangerous.

Pursifull then jumps out of the enclosure before running off from security.

Police say leads from social media helped them identify and arrest Pursifull.

Screenshot/TikTok Jacob Pursifull broke into an alligator enclosure in Florida.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with theft of services, trespassing and burglary.

Pursifull was released on bail last Tuesday.

It is unclear whether the two other people involved in the incident would also face charges.