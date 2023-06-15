'Very cannibalistic': Millions of Mormon crickets invade Nevada

Millions of Mormon crickets are over-running businesses, hospitals and homes in Nevada as drought conditions provide a perfect climate.

US Today reported that the flightless ground-dwelling crickets descended on Elko, in northeastern Nevada, on June 9, leaving officials scrambling to deal with widespread infestations.

“Just to get patients into the hospital we had people out there with leaf blowers, with brooms, at one point we even had a tractor with a snowplough on it just to push the piles of crickets and move them on their way,” Steve Burrows, director of community relations at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, told local KSL TV.

The crickets grow larger than two inches and eat plants, grass, shrubs and crops. However, they are also cannibalistic in that they will eat their own species dead or alive.

“They’re just gross,” Precious Drake of Elko, told KSL TV. “They look like spiders, and they poop everywhere.”

Mormon crickets are native to Nevada and the Western United States, favouring drought conditions and migrating at mass, eating plants along their path.

The University of Nevada says they are in fact not true crickets but instead "shield-backed, short-winged katydids that resemble fat grasshoppers that cannot fly”.

The University of Nevada says the crickets can cause "substantial economic losses to rangeland, cropland, and home gardens".

Mormon cricket populations are cyclic and have been increasing in Nevada since the 1990s, with the last major boom coming in ​​2006 when approximately ten million acres in Nevada were infested, according to the University.

Further inland in Colorado, officials are offering residents free deterrent bait in a bid to stop migrating Mormon crickets infesting homes and paddocks, Colorado Public Radio reported.

“The crickets are very cannibalistic. So if they eat it, then the ones behind them come along and they will eat the dead ones and then they'll die,” Linda Masters of Colorado State University said.

Masters said while it was hard to say whether the state was experiencing its worst infestation ever, it was definitely the worst seen in recent years.

“They go in swarms, so you'll be driving along and then there's just a swarm of them going across the highway. They're crunching under your tyres and the road is actually red from squashed crickets,” she said.

The insect’s name is derived from an incident in the 1800s when an infestation destroyed the fields of Mormon settlers in Utah.