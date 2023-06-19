Father admits to fatally shooting his three young sons at home in US, prosecutors say

A man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons in the US admitted to planning the killings and lined them up before executing them with a rifle, prosecutors say.

Chad Doerman, 32, who is also accused of wounding the boys' mother at the family’s home, has been charged with aggravated murder, authorities said.

Clermont County's chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said during Doerman's arraignment on Friday (local time) that one of the boys tried to flee into a nearby field but Doerman “hunted” his son down and brought him back to their home before killing him.

Doerman's bail has been set at US$20 million (NZ$32m). Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his arraignment. He is currently being held in Clermont County Jail.

READ MORE:

* Suspect in custody after 3 children killed, 2 wounded at Texas home

* US man accused of choking boyfriend to death amid video game argument

* US mother, boyfriend arrested after child's skeletal remains found in apartment



Gast called the killings the worst crime he’d ever seen.

Deputies responded to the home in Monroe Township, Ohio, shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday after receiving two 911 calls – one apparently from the mother who was screaming that “her babies had been shot” and another from a passing motorist who said a girl was running down the street saying her father was killing people, a news release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies found three boys – aged 3, 4 and 7 – outside the home with gunshot wounds and tried to save their lives, but the children died at the scene.

“They held these children knowing there was nothing they could do,” Gast said. ”How do you unsee that sort of abomination?"

The boys' named have not been released.

“This was the man that every day they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things,” Gast said. “He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood.”

The sheriff's office said the 34-year-old mother, who was not identified, was outside the home and had suffered a gunshot to the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father. She was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Clermont County Sheriffs Office Ohio man Chad Doerman, 32, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Doerman was found sitting on a stoop at the home and was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned on three counts of aggravated murder on Friday.

Officials have not released a motive behind the shootings.

Neighbours in Monroe Township, about 120km west of Columbus, reported hearing several shots fired in what they said was usually a quiet, calm neighbourhood.

“I was sitting in the garage and all of a sudden I hear ‘boom, boom’ and like five more, and I was like, ‘That’s seven shots,’” Alexis Spoonamore told WLWT-TV in Cincinnati.

“I’m shaking. It was a lot. It was bad.”