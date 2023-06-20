Submarine that takes people to see the Titanic goes missing

A rescue operation is underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in search of a submarine that was carrying five people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Nova Scotia said the vessel was reported overdue around 9.13pm local time on Sunday, about 700km south of Newfoundland, Canada.

OceanGate Expeditions confirmed the search for its five-person submersible and said its focus was on the people aboard the vessel and their families.

David Concannon, an adviser to the company, said OceanGate lost contact with the sub on Sunday morning, about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive. It had a 96-hour oxygen supply, he said.

The company’s managing director, Mark Butler, told the AP that everyone was “hoping and praying” that the rescue would be a success.

“Every attempt is being made for a rescue mission,” Butler said.

“There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event.”

OceanGate Expeditions OceanGate started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” to the wreck of the Titanic in 2021.

Action Aviation confirmed that its company chairman, UK billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, was one of the tourists on board.

French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush were also believed to be on board, Sky News reported, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Harding, 58, posted on Instagram on Saturday that, due to the weather, his trip was “likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023”.

“A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow,” he wrote. “We started steaming from St Johns, Newfoundland, Canada, [on Friday] and are planning to start dive operations around 4am [on Sunday] morning.”

Authorities said a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, which was being led by the US Coast Guard in Boston.

Chris Parry, a retired navy rear admiral from the UK, told Sky News that the rescue taking place was “a very difficult operation”.

“The actual nature of the seabed is very undulating,” he said.

“Titanic herself lies in a trench. There’s lots of debris around. So trying to differentiate with sonar in particular and trying to target the area you want to search in with another submersible is going to be very difficult indeed.”

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard told Fox News that they were trying to locate the vessel by using the underwater sonar, “but it is a large area of water, and it’s complicated by local weather conditions as well”.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2200 passengers and crew.

Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria, and some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.

OceanGate started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” to the wreck at a cost of US$125,000 apiece. The price of a trip is now understood to be US$250,000.

The company’s website outlines a 10-day mission that leaves from St John’s in Newfoundland, Canada.

Atlantic Productions The Titanic, which sank in 1912, lies at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

OceanGate’s 2023 expedition was its third to the site of the sunken ocean liner to document its deterioration and sea life.

Unlike submarines that leave and return to port under their own power, submersibles require a ship to launch and recover them.

OceanGate hired the Canadian vessel Polar Prince, a medium duty icebreaker that was formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard, to ferry dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site.

DARRYL DYCK/AP The Polar Prince ship moored in Vancouver in 2017.

The five-person submersible, named Titan, is capable of diving 4000m “with a comfortable safety margin,” according to court documents filed by the company.

It weighs 9072kg in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said.

The Titan is made of “titanium and filament wound carbon fibre” and has proven to “withstand the enormous pressures of the deep ocean,” OceanGate stated.

OceanGate said that Titan’s viewport is “the largest of any deep diving submersible” and that its technology provides an “unrivalled view” of the deep ocean.

AP The deck of the sunken Titanic, 640km off the coast of Newfoundland, as captured on camera in 1986.

In May, deep-sea researchers completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity.

Using two remotely operated submersibles, the researchers spent six weeks mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers, such as shoes and watches, were scattered.

Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data – including 715,000 images – was 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted.