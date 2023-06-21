France sends robot to find lost Titanic submersible

A French vessel equipped with a deep-sea underwater robot is heading to the North Atlantic to help find the submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic, the maritime ministry said Tuesday.

The Atalante, currently on a mission for the French Research Institute for Exploitation of the Sea (IFREMER), should arrive in the area on Wednesday around 6pm GMT, with experts urgently dispatched from the French port of Toulon to operate the robot for its dive, the ministry added.

In a statement, the sea ministry said that Ifremer was sending the vessel “at the request of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and in response to a request from the American authorities”.

Paul Henri Nargeolet, 76, the French diver known as “Mr Titanic” and who has spent more time than any other explorer at the wreck of the ill-fated liner, is on board the submersible. Four other people are believed to be on board, including billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Sulaiman Dawood.

READ MORE:

* Missing Titanic submersible latest: Search for missing vessel expands into deeper waters

* Explainer: What we know about the submarine rescue, and what could have happened

* Man who discovered Titanic wreck recalls 'haunting' mission



The location of the search on Monday was approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in water as deep as 13,000 feet.

David Pogue, the CBS News journalist who travelled to the Titanic aboard the Titan last year, has said the vehicle uses two communication systems to stay in contact with the surface.

They are: text messages that go back and forth to a surface ship and safety pings that are emitted every 15 minutes to indicate that the sub is still working.

OceanGate Expeditions OceanGate started taking small crews of “citizen scientists” to the wreck of the Titanic in 2021.

Both of those systems stopped about an hour and 45 minutes after the Titan submerged.

“There are only two things that could mean. Either they lost all power or the ship developed a hull breach and it imploded instantly. Both of those are devastatingly hopeless,” Pogue told CBC on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, a commander for the US Coast Guard told reporters on Monday afternoon there was “somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours” of the submersible’s oxygen supply left. The oxygen supply will run out approximately on Friday (Saturday morning New Zealand time).

“It is a remote area – and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” said Mauger. “But we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board.”

The Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, which was supporting the Titan, reportedly lost contact with the vessel about an hour and 45 minutes after it submerged.

The Polar Prince will continue to do surface searches throughout the night and Canadian Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft will resume their surface and subsurface search in the morning, the US Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Two US Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft also have conducted overflights.