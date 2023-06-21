'Signs of life' believed detected at site of missing Titanic submersible as search continues for Titan

Specialised planes have searched over 20,000 square kilometres of sea surface for signs of the craft.

A Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises in the search area for a missing Titanic submersible.

Rescue operations for the missing Titan, and five people on board at the site of the sunken Titanic, have now been relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises, the US Coastguard says.

A club connected to the missing billionaire who is one of the five people on board was reported as saying it understood “signs of life” had been detected where the vessel went missing.

Richard Garriott, the president of the Explorers Club, of which British explorer Hamish Harding was a member, released a statement saying there was “cause for hope” in the search and rescue mission.

“There is cause for hope, based on data from the field – we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” his tweeted statement said.

Rolling Stone has also reported that “banging” had been detected in 30-minute intervals near where the vessel disappeared.

Garriott’s statement came as search teams race against the clock to locate the deep-diving submersible that went missing with five people on board during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck.

The US Coast Guard, which is leading the rescue mission, said early on Wednesday morning (NZ time) that the sub had less than two days of oxygen supply left.

“We know there’s about 40 hours of breathable air left based on [the] initial report,” Captain Jamie Frederick, with the First Coast Guard District, said at a news conference.

OceanGate Expeditions OceanGate started taking small crews to the wreck of the Titanic in 2021.

The submersible, named the Titan, had an estimated 96-hour oxygen supply when it submerged on Sunday morning. It could run out by approximately 6am Thursday (10pm Thursday NZ time).

The search covering 26,000km² had turned up no signs of the lost sub, but the rescue teams would continue their search, the US Coast Guard said.

The location of the search was approximately 1450km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in a water depth of roughly 3960m.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, who is overseeing the operation on behalf of the US Coast Guard, told CNN that the search had continued through the night, and that they had been working “with a broad group of partners to bring all capabilities to bear”.

CBS News journalist David Pogue, who travelled to Titanic aboard the Titan last year, said the vessel uses two communication systems: text messages that go back and forth to a surface ship and safety pings that are emitted every 15 minutes to indicate that the sub is still working.

Both of those systems stopped about an hour and 45 minutes after the Titan submerged.

“There are only two things that could mean. Either they lost all power or the ship developed a hull breach and it imploded instantly. Both of those are devastatingly hopeless,” Pogue told CBC.

The submersible had seven backup systems to return to the surface, including sandbags and lead pipes that drop off and an inflatable balloon. One system is designed to work even if everyone aboard is unconscious, Pogue said.

Experts said the rescuers face steep challenges.

Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London, said submersibles typically have a drop weight, which is “a mass they can release in the case of an emergency to bring them up to the surface using buoyancy”.

“If there was a power failure and/or communication failure, this might have happened, and the submersible would then be bobbing about on the surface waiting to be found,” Greig said.

Another scenario is a leak in the pressure hull, in which case the prognosis is not good, he said.

“If it has gone down to the seabed and can’t get back up under its own power, options are very limited,” Greig said. “While the submersible might still be intact, if it is beyond the continental shelf, there are very few vessels that can get that deep, and certainly not divers.”

Even if they could go that deep, he doubts rescuers could attach to the submersible.

OceanGate’s expeditions to the Titanic wreck site include archaeologists and marine biologists. The company also brings people who pay to come along, known as “mission specialists.” They take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the submersible.

The Titan submersible is capable of diving 4000m, OceanGate Expeditions says.

The five people on board the Titan, who have now been identified, include OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Rush told The Associated Press in June 2021 that the Titan’s technology was “very cutting edge” and was developed with the help of Nasa and aerospace manufacturers.

“This is the only submersible – crewed submersible – that’s made of carbon fibre and titanium,” Rush said, calling it the “largest carbon fibre structure that we know of,” with 5-inch-thick carbon fibre and 3.25-inch-thick titanium.

Action Aviation confirmed its chairman, UK businessman Hamish Harding, was also one of the tourists on board.

Harding is an adventurer who holds three Guinness world records, including the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel.

In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo descended to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Felix Kunze/AP Hamish Harding receives his Blue Origin astronaut pin after a successful flight to space in 2022.

Also on board were Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, according to a family statement. The Dawoods belong to one of Pakistan's most prominent families. Their eponymous firm invests across the country in agriculture, industries and the health sector.

Shahzada Dawood also is on the board of trustees for the California-based SETI Institute that searches for extraterrestrial intelligence.

French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet was also aboard, according to David Gallo, a senior adviser for strategic initiatives and special projects at RMS Titanic. Gallo identified Nargeolet, a friend who has led multiple expeditions to the Titanic, during an interview with CNN.

Greg Stone, a longtime ocean scientist based in California and a friend of Rush, called the lost submersible “a fundamentally new submarine design” that showed great promise for future research.

“Stockton was a risk-taker. He was smart ... he had a vision. He wanted to push things forward,” Stone said.

The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2200 passengers and crew.

Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria.

OceanGate’s website described the “mission support fee” for the 2023 expedition as US$250,000 a person.

AP The deck of Titanic, 3.8km below the surface of the ocean, as captured on camera in 1986.

Recalling his own trip aboard the Titan, Pogue said the vessel got turned around looking for the Titanic.

“There’s no GPS underwater, so the surface ship is supposed to guide the sub to the shipwreck by sending text messages,” Pogue said in a statement aired on CBS.

“But on this dive, communications somehow broke down. The sub never found the wreck.”