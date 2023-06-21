Live: Search for Titan submersible missing at site of Titanic shipwreck

20:24, Jun 21 2023
1 NEWS
Specialised planes have searched over 20,000 square kilometres of sea surface for signs of the craft.

The clock is ticking to locate the missing submersible, with approximately 30 hours of oxygen left.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush emerges from the hatch atop the OceanGate submarine Cyclops 1 in 2018.
Alan Berner
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush emerges from the hatch atop the OceanGate submarine Cyclops 1 in 2018.