What it's like inside the missing Titanic submersible: 'As much room as a minivan'

Rescuers are scrambling to find a submersible vessel that went missing during a dive to view the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean.

Five people were onboard the Titan when it lost contact with the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince on Sunday (local time), less than two hours into its descent.

Sunday's trip was one of a number of expeditions OceanGate, the company operating the vessel, has sent to the Titanic wreck site with paying guests on board.

Here's what we know about the Titan and what it's like inside.

READ MORE:

* Titanic submersible CEO had spoken about worry of vessel not surfacing

* 'Signs of life' believed detected at site of missing Titanic submersible as search continues for Titan

* Missing Titanic submersible: Ex-US Navy captain explains how 'difficult' the rescue operation is



Eight days at sea - and a 3.8 km descent

The voyage to see the Titanic wreckage is eight days long and costs US$250,000 (NZ$402,326) and is open to passengers age 17 and older, according to OceanGate.

The Titan is 6.7 metres long and weighs around 10,432 kg, the company's website says.

OceanGate Expeditions The submersible has capacity for four crew and a pilot.

Passengers set sail from St John's, on the eastern tip of Canada's Newfoundland island, and travel aboard a larger vessel for two days until they reach the site of the wreck.

At this point, passengers enter the submersible in groups to go down to see the wreckage at a depth of 3810 m, or about 3.8km. Unlike a submarine, a submersible must be supported by a surface vessel, platform, shore team or sometimes a larger submarine.

Descents to the Titanic wreck depend on weather, but may begin as early as day three of the expedition, OceanGate says.

"Once the submersible is launched you will begin to see alienlike lifeforms whizz by the viewport as you sink deeper and deeper into the ocean," OceanGate says. "The descent takes approximately two hours but it feels like the blink of an eye."

OceanGate Expeditions/AP In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

According to the company's itinerary, groups can spend hours exploring the wreckage and surrounding debris before beginning the two-hour return trip.

Bolted from the outside, steered by a video game controller

Footage from previous expeditions shared by the company shows the Titan's tubelike interior, equipped with a large viewport to allow passengers to see the wreckage.

There is a toilet on the submersible, but it is only separated from the rest of the capsule by a privacy curtain, the company's website said. "We do recommend that you restrict your diet before and during the dive to reduce the likelihood that you will need to use the facilities," it said.

According to CBS correspondent David Pogue, who travelled on the Titan last year, the submersible "has about as much room as a minivan".

Passengers have to take their shoes off before entering, he said. Then, he said, the crew uses 17 bolts to seal the hatch from the outside: "There's no other way out."

Pogue told the BBC following news of the Titan's disappearance that many of the components on the Titan appeared to be makeshift or purchased off the shelf.

"For example, you steer this sub with a game controller, an Xbox game controller," he said. "Some of the ballast is abandoned construction pipes that are sitting on shelves on the side of the thing, and the way you detach the ballast is you get everybody on board to lean into one side of the sub and they roll off."

But Pogue recalled that CEO and founder Stockton Rush reassured him that Nasa and the University of Washington were involved the capsule's design, adding: "It's rock solid."

It's not clear whether the same controller and ballast were used in Sunday's expedition. However, OceanGate previously said that off-the-shelf components "helped to streamline the construction, and makes it simple to operate and replace parts in the field".

Wilfredo Lee/AP According to CBS correspondent David Pogue, who travelled on the Titan last year, the submersible "has about as much room as a minivan".

The submersible is equipped with a 96-hour supply of oxygen when it sets sail, said David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, according to the Associated Press.

Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said on Monday that the missing submersible should have three to four days' worth of oxygen left.

What happens during emergencies?

Pogue, the CBS journalist, said that during one attempted descent to the wreck last year, communication between the larger surface ship and the submersible briefly broke down, meaning his group could not locate the wreck, he said. "We were lost for two and a half hours."

OceanGate said earlier this month that it is relying on technology from Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, to ensure communications during this year's expedition.

According to OceanGate's website, the submersible is fitted with a real-time health monitoring system, which enables the pilot to analyse the effects of changing pressure and assess the vessel's structural integrity.

While the reason for the submersible's disappearance remains unknown, US coast guards are continuing their search, both underwater and on the surface.

More details are also emerging about the passengers on the expedition, which include a British tycoon and a Pakistani businessman and his son.