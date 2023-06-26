Teenager on Titan sub took Rubik's Cube hoping to break record

The teenager who died in the Titan submersible implosion took a Rubik’s Cube with him in the hope he would be able to break a world record while on the voyage.

Suleman Dawood, 19, had applied to Guinness World Record before the trip, and his father Shahzada Dawood was going to capture the moment on camera.

In an interview with the BBC, the boy’s mother Christine Dawood said Suleman loved Rubik’s Cubes and he carried one with him everywhere.

He once even solved the complex puzzle in 12 seconds, dazzling onlookers in the process, she said.

In the BBC interview, Dawood spoke of how Suleman once said he was going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3700 metres below sea at the Titanic.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dawood said she had originally planned a trip to the Titanic wreck with her husband but it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Instead, she let her husband take her son on the voyage. "I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time," she said.

She says she lost hope of them finding the sub with people alive at about the 96-hour mark. "I said: 'I'm preparing for the worst.' That's when I lost hope."

Supplied/Dawood Family Suleman and Shazada Suleman Dawood perished on the Titan submersible.

Dawood told the BBC her and her daughter will now attempt to finish Suleman’s Rubik’s Cube in his honour, and that she also intends to continue her husband’s charity work.

"He was involved in so many things, he helped so many people and I think I really want to continue that legacy and give him that platform... it's quite important for my daughter as well."

Suleman, his father Shahzada Dawood, and three other people died on board the Titan when it imploded last week.

The debris of the Titan was found on the sea bed on Friday morning after an international search for the submersible.

The Titan, owned by undersea exploration company OceanGate Expeditions, had been travelling to the Titanic since 2021.