How plans for the world’s tallest flagpole are dividing a tiny American town

Plans for the world’s tallest flagpole have divided Columbia Falls, a small rural American town in northern New England.

Supporters of the Flagpole of Freedom Park believe the project in the Maine wilderness would be a fitting tribute to generations of soldiers who have died for their country.

Opponents, however, have voiced misgivings, fearing it would despoil the pristine landscape. Critics have dubbed the scheme a “dead veterans’ Disneyland”.

The $US1 billion (NZ$1.6b) project is the invention of the Worcester family, whose company makes wreaths and is also behind the Wreaths Across America commemoration to fallen soldiers.

At its heart is a 445-metre flagpole, taller than the Empire State Building.

Lifts would whisk tourists up to an observation deck from which they could enjoy a view across the state and into Canada.

There would also be 55 remembrance walls with the names of around 24 million soldiers who have died serving the United States.

Then there would be a 9.5-kilometre-long overhead gondola system taking visitors to hiking trails, a theatre and a restaurant.

AP A sign welcomes visitors to Columbia Falls, Maine.

“We want to bring Americans together, remind them of the centuries of sacrifice made to protect our freedom, and unite a divided America,” said Morrill Worcester, whose family is behind the proposal.

But it is all a bit much for Columbia Falls, a town of 475 people, best known for its wild blueberries and lobstermen.

“It’s been going on since January of last year. That’s when we started hearing stirrings of the Flagpole Freedom Park,” Jeff Greene, a member of the local Select Board, said.

“There were whispers of a 61-metre tower, not one of more than 420 metres.”

Residents are aghast at the scale of the scheme which would, if it goes ahead, create a town of 50,000 people because of all the housing required for workers. In March, they managed to approve a six-month moratorium on large developments, stalling the flagpole scheme.

“We voted for the moratorium, putting a pause in the process so we can have a road map so we can get ready for a large project with wind farms, turbines and solar panels,” Greene said.

“At the moment we don’t have the ability to cope with all this. We know very little about the park; we don’t even have a survey of the land they want to annex. Without any type of ordinance, it is very concerning.”

Residents like Marie Emerson fear the plans would change the town irrevocably.

“It’s a beautiful area, it’s pristine and probably the last place of the east coast of the US which hasn’t been built up,” she said.

“It’s a sweet, sweet little town. Our wild blueberries have been here for more than 10,000 years. We are very proud of our crop. This is an area which is quite special. Washington County produces 90% of wild blueberries in the US. It’s a natural phenomenon. It’s vital to our ecosystem.

AP This image from video provided by the Flagpole of Freedom Park in 2022 shows a rendering of the proposed world’s tallest flagpole in Maine.

“When they talk about 50,000 employees moving into a town of 400 people, it takes you aback. We would have to think about those jobs and all the people we would have to bring in, how would we house them and send their children to school.”

“It’s like putting the Eiffel Tower in the Maine wilderness,” said Charlie Robbins, a retired transport worker. “I hunt and fish the area. I don’t like the crowds. It’s kind of selfish, but that’s the way I feel.”

The Worcester family are well respected in the town and supporters question those who oppose the proposed memorial to America’s fallen heroes.

But Emerson disagrees. “We are very patriotic; my husband’s uncle was one of the first to die in World War I. My father had a Purple Heart and would whistle the armed forces musical medley.

“As far as patriotism, goes, Washington County has the highest enlistment rate in the state.

“Isn’t it just as American to want to protect our pristine wilderness?”

The Worcester family declined to comment.