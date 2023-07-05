Cocaine found in White House prompted evacuation of building

What is believed to be cocaine prompted a brief evacuation of the White House over the weekend.

The complex was evacuated around 8.45pm on Sunday (local time) after the US Secret Service discovered the suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing.

A preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two officials told the AP. It was found in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, they said.

US President Joe Biden was away at Camp David, the presidential country retreat, when the substance was found.

US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Washington Post that there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the substance entered the White House.

The White House The White House was briefly evacuated after a suspicious substance was discovered. (File photo)

It is not the first time illicit drugs have entered the US president’s official residence.

In 2014, under the Obama administration, rapper Snoop Dogg said he smoked cannabis in a White House bathroom during a visit the year before.

In 1980, country singer Willie Nelson shared a joint with Chip Carter, the son of then US president Jimmy Carter, on the roof of the White House.

“[Nelson] says that his companion that shared the pot with him was one of the servants at the White House,’’ Carter, the former president, said in a 2020 documentary. “That is not exactly true. It actually was one of my sons.’’

UK actor Erkan Mustafa said he used cannabis and cocaine on a visit to the White House during the Reagan administration, and Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick said in 2011 she’d tried but failed to spike Richard Nixon’s tea with the hallucinogen LSD in 1970.

- additional reporting: AP