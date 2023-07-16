Burner phones, pizza crust lead police to Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect

Rex Heuermann has been charged with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

After a Netflix drama, a podcast and a 13-year investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings on Long Island, authorities charged a 59-year-old man with murdering three of the 11 people whose remains were found in the area, District Attorney Raymond A Tierney has announced.

But as police zeroed in on Rex A Heuermann, they knew he might be watching their every move, Tierney said.

The suspect, whose arrest was the first major break in the case that remained largely cold for years, conducted over 200 internet searches looking for information about the investigation since March 2022.

As a result, Tierney said they kept the investigation secret until they could charge him for some of the killings. One of the connections authorities say they made to link Heuermann to the case came from DNA found on his unfinished pizza crust, court filings show.

An attorney for Heuermann confirmed that he was representing the suspect but made no other comment.

Here's what you need to know:

The facts

In May 2010, 23-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert went missing while working in Oak Beach, New York, authorities said. Police soon began looking near Gilbert's last known location, in a cluster of remote Long Island seaside towns.

While looking for Gilbert in December 2010, police found the remains of four other women, all sex workers who died in their 20s. The women, known as the Gilgo Beach Four, were last seen alive between 2007 and 2010.

Between March and April 2011, police found six additional sets of remains in the same area – four women, a male and a toddler, bringing the total number of remains found in the area to 11.

One set of remains matched partial remains found in November 2000 in Manorville, New York. Another matched partial remains found in 1996 on Fire Island. Beyond geography, it remains unclear which of the remains are connected except the four found together in December 2010.

In a bid to reopen the case, Suffolk County police announced in 2020 that they had found a belt years earlier that they believed the suspect had handled that bears the initials "W H" or "H M". In 2022, they started an interagency task force dedicated to the case, including the FBI, state and local police, district attorney and sheriff's office.

The female victims were bound in a camouflage burlap at the head, midsection and legs, Tierney said at the Friday news conference (local time).

James Carbone/AP Between March and April 2011, police found six sets of remains while searching for Shannan Gilbert in Oak Beach, NY.

How the investigation unfolded

After years without a substantial finding, on March 14, 2022, authorities made what Tierney called a "watershed" discovery. Using a state database, they found a car that matched a witness's description from the day before one of the killings, thought to be the killer's. The black Chevrolet Avalanche had been registered in Heuermann's name at the time of the killings, according to court documents.

Once they had Heuermann's name, the task force honed in on two other similarities he bore to the alleged killer: his appearance and his home and office addresses, which fell within areas of interest the FBI first identified in 2012, Tierney said. The task force focused on the four women, rather than all the victims, because of the similarities between the evidence in their cases.

The name allowed the grand jury to start issuing subpoenas in the case – including for billing and location records tied to seven burner phones registered to Heuermann. The mobile phone records included calls scheduling meetings with three of the four women found together, according to court documents.

Investigators said they tried to keep public information to a minimum given Heuermann's internet searches related to the investigation.

Near the end of January 2023, investigators recovered an abandoned pizza box from a New York City rubbish can with Heuermann's unfinished crusts, court records show. They swabbed the crust, sent it to a lab and eventually connected that DNA to a male hair found on Waterman in June, the documents show.

Police said they monitored Heuermann as he continued to meet with sex workers. And while the task force felt it had more to do, the district attorney said something "suddenly" tipped the balance in favour of public safety, leading to the decision to bring charges on Friday. He didn't specify when or what that was.

The suspect

Heuermann is an architect who has lived much of his life in Massapequa Park, NY, on Long Island. His firm's website says he has worked for tenants at John F. Kennedy International Airport and presented before the New York City Landmark Preservation Commission since founding the company in 1994.

The actor Billy Baldwin said on Twitter on Friday that he attended Berner High School with Heuermann, graduating in 1981. Heuermann said in an interview with a YouTuber last year that he was "born and raised on Long Island" and has worked in Manhattan since 1987.

In the court document released on Friday, Heuermann is described as searching on the internet for "sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives". Heuermann also allegedly used one of several burner phones registered under his name to make "taunting calls" to a relative of one of the victims, it said. Tierney added that Heuermann also had permits for 92 guns and a safe to store them.

The victims

Gilbert and several of the other potential victims had been sex workers before their deaths, law enforcement officials said, including the four women whose remains police found in proximity while searching for Gilbert: Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; Amber Lynn Costello, 27; and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Law enforcement found two other women's bodies, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack, 24, near Gilgo Beach in 2011. Police had also found partial remains that they think belonged to Mack, whose family last saw her in 2000, in Manorville, NY. They connected the two findings using DNA evidence, identifying her in 2020. Taylor and Mack also advertised sex work services online.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the remaining victims potentially associated with the case. The final two bodies found along Ocean Parkway belonged to a toddler and male police say was between 17 and 23 years old when he died. Investigators also found remains in Nassau County of the toddler's mother and an additional woman, both of whom police connected to remains discovered in 1996 and 1997.

The background

For 10 years, police had made little headway in the homicide investigation. In the meantime, the story became a cultural phenomenon.

Many in the public obsessed with figuring out the killer's motives and questioned why the police couldn't identify the person, eventually leading to a seven-part podcast looking into the investigation that was hosted by two journalists and native Long Islanders. As with the trial of Alex Murdaugh, Netflix put out a true-crime drama, this one called Lost Girls, focusing on the search for Shannan Gilbert.

The same day the trailer for the Netflix film was released, a relatively new police chief disclosed that authorities had found the belt years earlier, and opened up a new website to push for tips from the community and gather case information in one place.

Last year, police also released the 911 call tapes from Gilbert in 2010, who was calling from inside the home of a client.

"There is somebody after me," she can be heard saying. "Somebody's after me – please."

Americans have long had a fascination for following brutal serial killings and mysterious true crimes. Many of the killers have films, podcasts and books written about them, and many have gone years without being found.

What's next

Though authorities did not charge Heuermann in Brainard-Barnes's death, they wrote in an application to hold Heuermann without bail that he is the prime suspect in her case, which they expect to "resolve soon".

Officials declined to comment on the task force's future work except to say it will continue to investigate the Gilgo Beach killings.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office is currently exploring security measures for Heuermann "to ensure that he will be brought to justice the way he should be," Sheriff Errol D Toulon, Jr said on Friday. It is not clear what those will be.

Heuermann was arrested Thursday night around 8:30pm (NY local time), according to Tierney, and indicted by a grand jury on Friday. If convicted, he could face multiple life sentences without parole.