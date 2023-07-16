Alaska volcano spews ash so high it draws weather service warning for pilots

A significant explosion at Shishaldin Volcano produced an ash cloud that reached up to 12,192 metres.

An erupting volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands sent a towering cloud of ash into the air on Friday (US time), prompting the US National Weather Service to issue an in-flight warning to pilots.

The Shishaldin Volcano began erupting on July 11, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. A US Coast Guard overflight confirmed lava erupted the same day within the summit crater.

A significant explosion at 1:09am on Friday produced an ash cloud that reached up to 40,000 feet (12,192 metres) and drifted south over the Pacific Ocean. A second smaller explosion at 7:10am on Friday reached about 15,000 feet (4572 metres).

The National Weather Service issued an in-flight weather advisory due to the drifting ash cloud.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.

The volcano is 1093 kilometres southwest of Anchorage near the centre of Unimak Island, the largest island in the Aleutians. False Pass, a village of 40 people, is on the island’s east side.

The volcano is a symmetrical cone that is 16 kilometres in diameter at its base. It rises to 9373 feet (2857 metres) and is the highest peak in the Aleutians.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian volcanic arc. Most eruptions are small. An event in 1999 spewed an ash column that reached 45,000 feet (13,716 metres).

The volcano is monitored with seismic and infrasound sensors, satellite data, a web camera and distant infrasound and lightning networks.