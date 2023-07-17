Americans suffer second-degree burns as pavement heat hits 71C

Americans have been treated for second-degree contact burns in Arizona as extreme heat caused pavement temperatures to surpass 71C.

Over 110 million people were under extreme heat advisories in the south-west as brutal conditions caused by a heat dome threatened to break records.

Temperatures in some desert areas were predicted to soar past 48.8C during the day on Sunday (local time), and remain above 32C overnight.

In Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, temperatures have hit 43C for 16 straight days. The heat rose to 47C over the weekend and is expected to remain there for several days more.

The city’s downtown district has become largely deserted amid the unbearable heat.

Hospitals and firefighters in the city have been treating residents who have been burned by scorching pavements.

Patients have been admitted with temperatures far exceeding the normal range. They have been treated with cold intravenous fluids and been placed in what look like small inflatable kayaks filled with ice.

One burn centre in Phoenix told the Washington Post it had treated 10 patients with contact burns serious enough to require hospitalisation.

Matt York/AP A man walks along the pavement under the misters in downtown Phoenix.

City officials have opened a “heat relief” network with around 200 hydration stations distributing bottles of water and cooling centres in libraries, churches and businesses for those without air conditioning to seek relief.

The US heatwave comes after the EU’s climate-monitoring service said the planet saw its hottest June on record last month.

Meanwhile, California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, reached 51C on Saturday (local time) and was expected to peak at more than 54C on Sunday. Even overnight lows there could exceed 38C.

The National Weather Service warned that the heat would persist in the western US for the weekend, “growing hotter in the south by early next week”.

Matt York/AP Men who are homeless hydrate and rest inside a day cooling centre for homeless people 55 years and older in Phoenix.

Authorities have been sounding the alarm for days, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to avoid dehydration, which can quickly become fatal in such temperatures.

Residents of Houston, Texas have been asked to conserve energy from 2pm to 10pm (local time) up until Monday in an attempt to mitigate high demand.

Further west, the border city of El Paso, in Texas, marked its 30th consecutive day of temperatures reaching or topping 38C on Saturday (local time).

In Las Vegas, the local branch of the National Weather Service warned: “This heat wave is not typical desert heat.”

“Its long duration, extreme daytime temperatures, and warm nights” were unusual, the service added.

In Canada, which is suffering from warm temperatures combined with months of below-average rainfall, the amount of land burned by devastating wildfires climbed to a record 24.7 million acres so far this year on Saturday.