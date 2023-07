Tiny store near LA's Skid Row sells winning US Powerball jackpot ticket worth over US$1 billion

Lottery official Rick Herrera holds a cheque outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold.

A tiny neighbourhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated US$1.08 billion (NZ$1.73b), the sixth largest in US history and the third largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a US$558.1 million (NZ$896.4m) lump sum before taxes. Winners don’t have to come forward publicly but their names and the disposition of the money are public records, according to the California Lottery.

The state lottery said via Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market, which will receive a US$1 million bonus from the lottery.

Located in the city's Fashion District, it's a few blocks from Skid Row's scenes of homelessness and distress where thousands of people live in makeshift shanties that line entire blocks of the neighbourhood.

A crush of reporters descended on the narrow minimarket to interview owner Navor Herrera, creating an early morning stir. Lottery officials hung signs saying “billionaire made here.”

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold

The 107-block district is both a centre of the West Coast apparel industry as well as a low-income area where small stores offer clothing, accessories and fabrics that spill onto sidewalks. Bargain-seekers flock to the district, but many storefronts are shuttered.

Lucy Jamil, who works nearby, came to the market after hearing the jackpot news.

“I'm very excited – very, very excited,” said Jamil, an employee at a store selling items such as backpacks, strollers and makeup boxes. “This morning when I woke up I was praying to God, you know, God willing it's gonna be somebody who works over here.”

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of US$1 billion to US$1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest US lottery jackpot ever won.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was US$2.04 billion in November, also in California, making Thursday the second time in less than a year that someone in Los Angeles County has become a Powerball billionaire.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Store owner Navor Herrera.

The last time anyone won the Powerball jackpot was on April 19 for a top prize of nearly US$253 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Associated Press writer John Antczak contributed