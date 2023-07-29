Freezing, falling and forgetting – why America is governed by its oldest politicians ever

It was as if the phrase “a deer caught in the headlights” was coined to describe that very moment.

‌Staring ahead blankly ahead, eyes glazed over and lips pressed together, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, 81, froze for a painfully awkward 21 seconds during a press conference on Wednesday.

‌It took the gentle grasp of his colleague Senator John Barrasso, who managed to pierce McConnell’s vacant daze, asking him: “Are you OK, Mitch?” before he was led away by aides.

Returning 12 minutes later, McConnell insisted he was “fine” and his momentary lapse had nothing to do with a major fall he suffered in March.

The longest-serving Senate leader in US history also confirmed he will be in the job for the 2024 election, but did not comment on whether he would run again in 2025.

Also helping reawaken the fervent debate about America’s ageing politicians this week was Dianne Feinstein, who at 90 is the oldest sitting senator.

On Thursday she appeared to become confused, making a speech during a committee vote. Senator Patty Murray had to interrupt her and tell the lawmaker to “just say ‘Aye’”.

Feinstein has been dogged for years by claims she is not up to the job, with colleagues telling reporters that she forgets briefs.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, appeared to become confused while making a speech.

‌When she returned to work after a two-and-a-half-month absence caused by shingles, she insisted to journalists she had been there the entire time, voting. Feinstein recently announced she will retire at the end of 2024 after serving for three decades in the Senate and more than 50 years in public office.

‌Meanwhile, Joe Biden, 80, the country’s oldest ever president, is never far from a gaffe and has even started using shorter steps to board Air Force One after a string of embarrassing stumbles while boarding the presidential plane.

He is likely to take on Donald Trump in the 2024 election, who would also be in his 80s at the end of a possible second term.

Kevin Munger, assistant professor of political science and social data analytics at Pennsylvania State University, described McConnell’s “dramatic” blip as “a symptom of the larger issue of the fact that the US has the oldest legislature in the world and the oldest legislature in its history right now.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP US President Joe Biden is 80.

“The American electoral system has allowed the Baby Boomers to kind of compound their baseline demographic advantage,” he told The Telegraph.

With an average age of 63.9, this is the second-oldest Senate since 1789 and at 57.5 the third-oldest House.

Senator Chuck Grassley, 89, was elected for another term last year. He will serve until he is 95.

When the Iowa Republican was asked about whether age was a concern, he said: “I’m a rising 90-year-old”, adding: “Age is just a number.”

Vast chasm between lawmakers and their electorate

Ageing lawmakers continue to illustrate the vast chasm between their lived experience and those of the electorate they serve.

During a hearing on TikTok in March, at least three representatives called the video sharing app “TicTac”, a type of mint.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, 72, last year whipped out a flip-phone during a speech on the senate floor and said he was “not very tech-oriented”.

Launching her 2024 bid earlier this year candidate Nikki Haley said America’s politicians were “past” their prime. She called for “mandatory mental competency tests” for politicians aged 75 and over.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Former US President Donald Trump is running again for office, aged 77.

Christopher Galdieri, professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, said while it is fine for older people in great health to govern, how do you distinguish when they are not, and who decides?

He told The Telegraph: “Who can tell somebody who’s been Senate majority leader, somebody who’s been, you know, this trailblazing woman candidate from California for all these years, it’s time to go?”

Reform can’t happen without their votes

But regardless of the logistics, there is nothing that can be done to reform the political system without these very lawmakers voting changes through.

“We’re at a point with American democratic institutions where a lot of things don’t seem to make a lot of sense, there’s just no prospect for reforming them,” Munger said.

“It’s the oldest constitution of the world. And that’s a credit to the founders. But also that means it’s the oldest constitution in the world, and therefore the most out of date.”

Munger added that unless younger people can “really coordinate on this as an issue” and work to elect some younger politicians it could be 10 years before we see the ages of American lawmakers come down.

Asked what drives these people to continue to stand for re-election, Professor Galdieri said: “People come to see themselves as indispensable... which is very rarely ever the case.

“When you get into, you know, folks in their late 80s, running for a six-year term, that’s when you’re getting into the realm of you are just really, really rolling the dice on your staying healthy for the duration of a fairly lengthy term.

“Right now, we have a lot of old people running the government, but let me put it this way: that’s a problem that could solve itself naturally,” he added