Neighbours stunned as car crashes into second floor of house

The vehicle landed on the roof of the property, while the boot and a back wheel hung out of an upstairs room.

A car has crashed into the second storey of a house in the US state of Pennsylvania, stunning neighbours and leaving a gaping hole in the home.

Photographs from the scene showed how the grey Toyota Corolla had smashed into the house and become stuck there with its rear wheels hanging out of an upstairs room.

Firefighters attending the incident in Decatur Township, central Pennsylvania, said a rescue team stabilised the house while the driver was transferred to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital for treatment.

It took emergency crews approximately three hours to remove the Toyota from the home.

Photos posted to social media showed the severe damage the car left behind, with most of the upper front corner of the house obliterated.

Miraculously, no one else was injured in the crash.

Rescue crews helped cover up the damaged walls and roof of the house ahead of a looming storm, the fire company said.

The Junction Fire Company said the fire chief arrived at the home within minutes of the crash on Sunday afternoon (local time).

Junctio Fire Company Firefighters arrived to find the driver’s side of the Toyota Corolla wedged into the second floor of the house.

It was not immediately clear how the bizarre incident occurred.

Junction Fire officials initially speculated that the driver may have struck a culvert and lost control of the vehicle, local media reported.

Junction fire company Most of the front corner of the home has been destroyed.

But police in Lewistown said the driver was “attempting to inflict self-harm due to a mental health episode”.

Criminal charges will be filed against the driver, a spokesperson said.