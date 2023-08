Six people have died in the fires that have raged across the island of Maui.

The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui has revealed a wasteland of burned homes and obliterated communities, in a disaster that left 53 people dead.

A wildfire tore through the heart of Maui on Wednesday (local time) with alarming speed and ferocity, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in a historic tourist town.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire took the island by surprise.

Rick Bowmer/AP The aftermath of the wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui revealed a wasteland of burned out homes.

Maxar Technologies/AP This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows the scarred land of Lahaina on Maui.

Matthew Thayer/AP Members of a Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland firefighting crew on Maui battle a fire in Kula, Hawaii.

Rick Bowmer/AP The damage in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Matthew Thayer/AP Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui.

Matthew Thayer/AP The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission were engulfed in flames along Wainee Street.

Alan Dickar/AP The wildfire burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii.

Brantin Stevens via AP Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said.

Rick Bowmer/AP Wildfire devastation is seen outside the city of Lahaina.

Zeke Kalua This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui.

Alan Dickar/AP Fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists.