13-year-old boy survives 30m fall at the Grand Canyon

A 13-year-old boy has survived a fall of nearly 30m at the Grand Canyon during a family trip in Arizona.

Authorities said it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman from North Dakota after he slipped off a cliff on Tuesday (local time) at the Bright Angel Point trail.

The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of nine broken vertebrae plus a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, a concussion and a broken hand and dislocated finger.

“I was up on the ledge and was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture,” Kauffman told local TV station KPNX.

“I squatted down and was holding on to a rock. I only had one hand on it.

“It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kind of pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back.”

123RF The incident took place at the Bright Angel Point trail of the Grand Canyon.

Rescue crews had to repel down the cliff and get the injured boy out of the canyon in a basket.

“I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here” to the hospital, said Kauffman.

Brian Kauffman was in North Dakota when he heard about his son’s fall and rescue.

A search and rescue team set up a rope rescue down to the steep and narrow trail and raised the teen safely to the rim.

“We’re extremely grateful for the work of everyone. Two hours is an eternity in a situation like that,” Brian Kauffman said.

He said Wyatt and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred.

Brian Kauffman said his son was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and was on the way home with his mum.

“We’re just lucky we’re bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat instead of in a box,” Brian Kauffman told KPNX.