Rudy Giuliani forced to sell New York flat to cover legal bills linked to Trump

Rudy Giuliani has been forced to put his Manhattan flat on the market to cover his soaring legal bills related to his work for Donald Trump.

The former United States president and Giuliani, his former personal lawyer, were charged with racketeering and numerous other felonies in Georgia on Monday night (NZT Tuesday).

It is a remarkable public disgrace for the man once feted as “America’s mayor” after leading New York through its darkest hours following the September 11 attacks.

Giuliani’s legal troubles began with his starring role in Trump’s post-election push to cling to power, through what prosecutors allege was a criminal campaign of lies about voter fraud.

Giuliani has dismissed the charges against him as “a book of lies” and an “affront to democracy”.

He has already been weighed down by legal costs from civil lawsuits totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In court on Monday, the 79-year-old said the mountain of litigation has left him effectively out of cash.

He has declined to elaborate on his financial state, with his lawyers arguing a detailed disclosure would only “embarrass Mr Giuliani and draw attention to his misfortunes”.

In light of his precarious financial situation, he has listed a three-bedroom Manhattan apartment on the market for $6.5 million (NZ$11 million).

His bills include nearly $90,000 in sanctions from a judge in a defamation case and a $57,000 judgment against his company for unpaid phone bills.

Two more potentially costly defamation cases related to the 2020 election could be decided against him this week.

Trump is said to be “really upset” that his fellow New Yorker and long-time associate has been charged alongside him.

It is unclear if Trump will help cover the costs of Giuliani and other associates caught up in his four indictments.

Some 18 co-defendants have been named alongside Trump in the Georgia lawsuit, a manoeuvre often used by prosecutors to get associates to “flip” on one another.

Trump is already covering the cost of the legal bills for his valet, Walt Nauta, who has been charged alongside him in his mishandling of classified documents case.

The legal cases have also placed a growing financial burden on Trump.

His advisers say his political groups have spent around $40 million on legal costs already, including more than $27 million in the first six months of this year.

The eye-watering sum means Trump’s campaign is spending more than it is raising, and has diverted significant funds away from his 2024 White House bid.

It raises questions over whether he will inevitably need to dip into his own funds to foot the bill.

Trump, Giuliani and the other co-defendants are expected to surrender and be booked at Georgia’s Fulton County jail before noon next Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Natalie Ammons, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said: “Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7.”

Patrick Labat, the Fulton County sheriff, told reporters the former president would be treated like any other defendant, which includes having fingerprints taken and a booking photo.

He said: “Unless someone tells me differently we will be following normal practices. It doesn’t matter your status, we will have mugshots ready for you.”

Separately, it emerged in a court filing on Tuesday that prosecutors have obtained Trump’s private Twitter messages, including some that had been deleted.

Jack Smith, the special counsel who has brought two federal indictments against Trump, used a search warrant to obtain access to Trump’s account.

Smith also sought information on any tweets that had been created or drafted and then subsequently deleted, as well as all searches connected to Trump’s account.

While it had previously been reported that Smith had gained access to the account, it was a surprise that it included private correspondence given that Trump famously shuns the use of texts and emails