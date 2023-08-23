Newsable: New legal woes for Trump to add to ocean of legal woes

Trump’s bail in Georgia has been set at $200,000 USD, a lot to you and me, but just .008% of his net salary.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: Immigration New Zealand is fighting off claims that it hasn’t done enough to protect migrant workers from exploitation. We’ve got the low down on Donald Trump’s latest spot of legal bother in Georgia. Why oh why has Steve Hansen decided to help the Wallabies this World Cup? And is anyone REALLY going to buy tickets to Fyre Festival part two?

For a man supposed to be running for president again next year, Donald Trump has A LOT on his plate.

The 45th President has FOUR separate cases against him, and over the past few days there’s been some developments in Georgia, where he’s accused of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss.

He has to turn himself in to face these charges on Thursday (US Time) and his bail has been set at $200,000 USD. I’m unlikely to see that amount of money without a Powerball ticket, but thankfully for Trump that’s a measly .008% of his reported net worth.

And in case you were curious Trump is still way out in front in the race to be the next republican presidential nominee. Just how far in front? Check out the podcast to find out.

Also on today’s show we’ve got more on Immigration New Zealand fighting off another round of accusations it hasn’t done enough to protect migrant workers from exploitation.

We ask why oh why is Steve Hansen helping the Wallabies this World Cup?

And when the first concert housed people in disaster relief tents and fed them cheese sandwiches, is anyone in their right mind REALLY buying tickets to Fyre festival part two?

