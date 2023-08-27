More than half of people 'visited by a dead relative'

New research found that over half of adults in the US say that they have been visited by a dead family member in a dream or some other form. (file photo)

More than half of people claim they have made contact with a dead relative, a survey has found.

The Pew Research Center, a Washington DC-based think tank specialising in social and demographic trends, published research on how people believe they have communicated with dead relatives in dreams or have felt their presence in other ways.

The survey, published this week, found that around half of adults in the United States (53%) say that they have at some point been visited by a dead family member in a dream or some other form – with a significant proportion (44%) saying that such interactions have occurred within the last year.

Researchers found that black protestants reported this experience the most (67%), followed by Catholics (66%).

Roughly half (48%) of Americans who are religiously unaffiliated – atheists, agnostics, and those who report their religion is “nothing in particular” – say they have been visited by a dead relative in a dream or other form.

However, those who describe their religion as nothing in particular are much more likely to say they have been visited by a deceased loved one (58%) than agnostics (34%) and atheists (26%).

The research comes as many technology companies in China have already started using Artificial Intelligence tools to create realistic avatars of loved ones who have died.

The technology works by blending tools such as the ChatGPT chatbot and the image generator, Midjourney, with photographs and voice recordings so that people can “communicate” with those who have passed away.

‘Moderately religious’

Patricia Tevington and Manolo Corichi, research associates focusing on religion research at the Pew Research Center, said: “People who are moderately religious seem to be more likely than other Americans to have these experiences.

“This is partly because some of the most traditionally religious groups – such as evangelical Protestants – as well as some of the least religious parts of the population – such as atheists and agnostics – are less likely to report having interactions with deceased family members.”

BROOK SABIN/STUFF St Bathans is a historic mining town home to an incredible blue lake, and a haunted hotel (video published September 2021).

When asked about recent experiences, 34% of Americans say they have felt the presence of a dead family member and 28% say they have told dead family members about events in their life.

Fewer respondents (15%) say a deceased family member has communicated with them in the past year.

Meanwhile, researchers found that women are more likely than men to say they had at least one of these three experiences in the last year (53% vs 35%).

For example, women are more likely than men to say they recently have felt the presence of a dead family member (41% vs 27%).